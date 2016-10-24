Girls’ state soccer: Two second-half goals push Lexington Catholic to quarterfinals

Despite a decisive advantage in shot attempts and overall possession quality, Lexington Catholic faced a 1-1 tie during halftime of its semi-state matchup with Clark County at home Monday night.
Catholic stayed the course and came away with a 3-1 victory to set up a quarterfinals date Saturday with Russell, a 2-0 winner at Corbin. The time and site of that game was still to be determined.
Kennedy Tranter, a junior committed to the University of Kentucky, crossed up a defender near the box to score the go-ahead goal in the 49th minute. Emma Harper added another in the 66th minute off an assist from Sarah Jane McCarty to give Catholic their 13th victory by multiple goals this season and their ninth consecutive victory.
McCarty also delivered the cross on an Abby Van Hoeve goal that gave Lexington Catholic a 1-0 lead in the third minute.
“I felt I could be the outside player more often,” McCarty said of what she saw against Clark’s defense. “Instead of playing it to one of our insides, I thought I could beat ’em and play a nice cross in. I was lucky to get that opportunity tonight.”
Lexington Catholic unofficially racked up a 14-3 shot advantage in the first half, holding the Cardinals to no attempts in the first 33 minutes. Shannon Ramey got off the third shot, a boomer from about 25 yards out that went over the outstretched hands of Catholic keeper Liz Thompson with 19.9 seconds remaining.
Thompson, a senior, started in the place of Olivia Williams, a junior who was in a car accident on Monday. Catholic Coach Terry Quigley said Williams would be cleared to practice on Thursday.
“We just knew that since Olivia was out, it was gonna take every single player giving 110 percent to be able to pull this game off cause GRC’s not a bad team,” McCarty said. “We knew we had to come out strong without Olivia.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307
Lexington Catholic 3, Clark County 1
G—Van Hoeve (3’), Tranter (49’), Harper (66’). CC: Ramey (40’).
GK—LC: Thompson. CC: Br. Woosley.
Records: Lexington Catholic 16-8-2, Clark County 16-5-2.
