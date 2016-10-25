Bryan Station and Tates Creek advance in 11th Region volleyball tournament

Sparked by the return of starting setter Rachael Demarcus, the Bryan Station volleyball team knocked off a game Western Hills squad in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-21) in the first round of the 11th Region tournament at Madison Central on Tuesday.
Demarcus missed the Defenders’ 42nd District finals loss to Henry Clay last week because of a dislocated knee cap. She provided a calming presence and an offensive spark as Station climbed back from a six-point deficit in the second set.
“It felt great to get back out there. I hate missing games,” Demarcus said. “I’m still not back to 100 percent, but I was really happy to get back on the court for my team.”
After the Defenders fell behind 16-10 first-year head coach Hilary McKenzie called a timeout. Her squad responded with a 15-5 run capped by kill from freshman Sam Walton off a Demarcus assist. Demarcus found Walton for several of her game-high 26 assists, including the final two points of the third set.
“We just shut down mentally and felt like we couldn’t get out of the hole,” Demarcus said. “But once we realized we were just down a few points we focused and got the momentum back on our side.”
McKenzie said she was proud of the way the Defenders refused to fold after falling behind in the second set.
“I’m excited about how they played. Now tomorrow we’ll have to play a lot harder but I’m proud of the way they fought back from that hole,” she said.
Demarcus, a junior transfer from Lexington Christian, said she and Walton have developed great chemistry over the course of the season.
“Ever since I came here and started getting in the gym me and her immediately clicked,” she said. “Our connection has been really good, I love setting her. She’s a great player.”
McKenzie said the rapport between Demarcus and Walton has played a big role in Bryan Station’s turnaround after an 8-21 season last year. The Defenders earned the best record in program history and Tuesday’s win is the school’s first in the 11th Region tournament since 2010.
“They’ve grown in this relationship where they depend on each other,” McKenzie said. “Sam’s just a freshman but she’s definitely a leader. The setter and hitter connection is so important and Sam has such a wide range that Rachael knows she can kick it out to her and she’s gonna handle it.”
Commodores prevail
No. 6 Tates Creek was in top form in Tuesday’s second game, dropping Madison Southern in straight sets (25-3, 25-7, 25-11) to set up a bout with Bryan Station in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Commodores swept the Defenders on August 16 in the season opener for both teams.
Senior outside hitter Doris Carter led Tates Creek with 13 kills against the Eagles. Commodores head coach Sara Chaffin has grown accustomed to Carter stuffing the stat sheet.
“Doris loves getting kills, so as many times as she can touch the ball she’s going to. And she can really put them down,” Chaffin said.
Carter, a South Florida signee, said the Commodores can’t afford to look past the Defenders even though the numbers say a championship game between Tates Creek and No. 4 Henry Clay is very likely.
“Bryan Station is gonna be great competition tomorrow,” Carter said. “They’re really scrappy and Rachael (Demarcus) is doing really well and they have some great hitters. We know we’re gonna have to play hard tomorrow.”
Chaffin echoed that sentiment.
“They’ve really turned that program around,” she said. “We aren’t gonna overlook Bryan Station because we know they’re gonna play great volleyball just like they have all season.”
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Wednesday
11th Region semifinals at Madison Central
6 p.m.: Henry Clay vs. Madison Central
7:30 p.m.: Bryan Station vs. Tates Creek
