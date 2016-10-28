LCA rolls to first undefeated regular season; Henry Clay wins second straight

A week after securing its first district title since moving up to Class 2A in 2011, the Lexington Christian football team made a little more history on Friday night. The Eagles erupted for 40 first-quarter points and went on to trounce visiting Powell County 60-18, wrapping up the school’s first undefeated regular season (10-0).
Brayden Miller, Wade Drake and Dillon Wheatley buried Powell County (4-6). Miller hit Drake for a 58-yard touchdown pass 13 seconds into the game and threw his second touchdown three minutes later, a 7-yarder to Caelan Lebryk. Drake followed with a 53-yard punt-return touchdown for a 19-0 Eagles lead. Wheatley scored both of his touchdowns late in the quarter. The junior tailback finished with 116 rushing yards, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Miller completed 14 of 19 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
Lexington Christian’s quest for the first 2A championship in school history begins in earnest next week when the Eagles host Shelby Valley in the first round of the playoffs. LCA won the Class A championship in 2009.
Henry Clay 21, Campbell Co. 14: After the Camels took a 14-7 lead off a 32-yard touchdown pass from Austin Hoeh to Cameron Sandman, Blue Devils quarterback Greg Couch fired off two of his three touchdown passes to lead Henry Clay (3-6-1) to its second straight win to close out the regular season.
Couch hit Demarcus Tyler from 25 yards out early in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Tyler, who finished with 10 catches for 110 yards, corralled a 21-yard pass from Couch for the game’s opening score. Couch completed 16 of 22 passes for 164 yards. Hoeh was 20-of-42 for 295 yards for Campbell County (3-7).
Scott Co. 35, Covington Catholic 28: The fourth-ranked Cardinals jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 28-yard blocked punt-return touchdown by Josh Davis and a 29-yard scoring run by Brice Fryman and held off No. 12 Covington Catholic (7-3) on the road on Friday.
The Colonels scored three unanswered touchdowns to tie the game at 28-all heading into the fourth quarter, but Jacob Burton provided the game-winner for Scott County (8-2) with a 15-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter. Burton and Fryman both ran for over 100 yards. Fryman added an 81-yard touchdown reception from Davis. Scott County star running back Kendrick Hamilton left the game in the first half and didn’t return. He was spotted on the sideline icing his knee.
Ashland Blazer 23, Tates Creek 12: Tate Dowdy rushed for a 15-yard touchdown with one minute left in the first half to give the Tomcats a 7-0 lead and Ashland Blazer (7-3) went on to knock off visiting Tates Creek (5-5). Commodores quarterback Cameron Workman hooked up with Jaden Baird for touchdown passes of 29 and 18 yards late in the fourth quarter to get Tates Creek on the board. Workman completed 11 of 27 passes for 153 yards and one interception. The Commodores will open the playoffs on the road against Boone County next week.
Boyle Co. 14, Paul Dunbar 7: The Bulldogs tied the game at 7-all on a 54-yard touchdown run by Nate Gay early in the second half, but Boyle County (6-4) answered with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Sam Tiller to Nick Walker and held Dunbar’s offense at bay to pull off a win on the road.
Gay led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 112 rushing yards on 21 carries. Trintin Ashburn had 102 rushing yards for the Rebels.
Madison Central 28, Madison Southern 14: Behind three touchdown runs from Gavin Hulberg, No. 21 Madison Central (8-2) knocked off host Madison Southern (7-3) on Friday. Two short plunges from Hulberg gave the Indians a 13-0 first-quarter lead. Shaundez Goodloe cut the lead to 13-7 with a 15-yard rushing TD late in the first half, but Central scored 15 unanswered points to pad its lead. The Indians host Campbell County in the Class 6A opening round next week.
Louisville Christian 44, Franklin Co. 7: The 18th-ranked Centurions jumped on the host Flyers early as Milton Wright returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown then followed up with a 29-yard receiving touchdown from Austin Carr. Wright and Carr connected for an 89-yard score late in the first half as Louisville Christian (9-1) took a 42-0 halftime lead.
Dalton Landrum passed for 213 yards and the lone score, a 49-yarder to Denzel Vance, for Franklin County (4-6). Vance had 131 yards receiving and 58 yards rushing for the Flyers.
Collins 41, Anderson Co. 21: Quarterback J.R. Lucas connected with wideout Payton Hawk for three touchdown passes to lead Collins (6-4) past visiting Anderson County (4-6). Lucas passed for 273 yards and Hawk had 124 yards receiving. Dalton Maggard added 112 yards receiving. Bryndon Labhart went over 100 yards rushing in the loss.
Highlands 48, Boone Co. 28: Grant Murray ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Nick Veneman hauled in five passes for 163 yards and a score to lead Highlands (3-7) past visiting Boone County (1-9). Bluebirds quarterback Brady Gosney passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and added 92 yards and two scores on the ground.
Rondell Douglas caught nine balls for 141 yards and a TD for the Rebels.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments