High school football week in review: Regular season finale full of drama

The final week of regular-season high school football was eventful, to put it lightly. You didn’t have to venture outside of Lexington to find drama, either.
Lexington Catholic’s Connor Fry became a senior night legend after kicking a 23-yard field goal to give the Knights a 23-22 win over Southwestern as time expired.
“It’s a big win,” Fry said after the victory Friday night. “I’m just happy that I could get it for my other seniors.”
The victory-clinching play — snap by Kevin Brown, hold by Bo Bennington, kick by Fry — was set up by a 22-yard completion from freshman Beau Allen to Bennington with four seconds left. Allen was 3-for-3 on the final series and finished 14-for-20 with 206 yards and two touchdowns.
Warriors quarterback Brandon Pruitt completed a 30-yard pass to sophomore JP Vaught to put Southwestern at LexCath’s 10-yard line with 2:51 to play.
LexCath senior Will Roden was injured on that play, initiating a delay of about 30 minutes until an ambulance arrived. He was talking and moving his extremities, Knights Coach Mark Perry said, and the hospital trip was of a precautionary nature.
Southwestern regained a lead, 22-20, on a 3-yard scamper by Treavor Brock with 41 seconds left. William Avina, who got the Warriors (7-3) on the board first with a 33-yard field goal in the opening quarter, couldn’t connect on the PAT which helped set up Catholic’s game-winning drive.
“They may wind up in the 5A state championship,” said Perry, whose team competes in Class 3A. “It’s a game that tested us in a lot of ways and I thought our kids fought back and they found a way to win.”
Just down the road, Lexington Christian was busy polishing off its first undefeated regular season with a 60-18 rout of Powell County. The Eagles scored 40 points in the first quarter and in front of a large homecoming crowd.
Brayden Miller was 14 of 19 for 302 yards and four TDs for the Eagles, who open against Shelby Valley in the Class 2A playoffs.
Across town, Henry Clay won back-to-back games for the first time this season after rallying against Campell County, 21-14. The Blue Devils defeated Bryan Station 30-7 last week for their first win over a city opponent this year.
Greg Couch, nephew of former UK star Tim Couch, threw the deciding 25-yard TD to DeMarcus Tyler in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Jadan Farris, a junior, intercepted Campbell County’s Austin Hoeh in the end zone with 31 seconds remaining.
Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek each fell in close games against lower-division contenders. Dunbar dropped a 14-7 decision to Boyle County at home while Creek fell 23-12 at Ashland Blazer.
Some other notable happenings across the state?
▪ In addition to LexCath-Southwestern, there were three more one-point finishes on Friday night. Shelby County knocked South Oldham from the unbeaten ranks, 33-32; Russell handed Raceland its second-straight loss after an 8-0 start, 29-28; and Marion County defeated Washington County 41-40.
▪ Belfry defeated Johnson Central 21-16, handing the Eagles their first loss while extending its win streak against Kentucky opponents to 23 games. Junior Justin Adkins had 152 yards on 13 rushes for the Pirates (9-1).
▪ With Johnson Central’s loss, Franklin-Simpson finished as the lone unbeaten team in Class 4A during the regular season. The Wildcats improved to 10-0 with their 34-7 win at Russellville, which was the Panthers’ first loss this year.
▪ Logan County ended a 42-game losing streak — the state’s longest active mark — with a convincing 56-27 win at Todd County Central (0-10). The Cougars’ victory meant the state’s longest two active streaks were broken in back-to-back weeks; Boone County had lost 28 straight games until a 20-14 win over Campbell County last week.
Phelps had lost 27 straight until a win over Montcalm (W.Va.) earlier this season. Fulton County now owns the longest active streak at 27 straight.
▪ Jake Johnson, who became the state’s all-time leading receiver in Pulaski County’s 49-38 win over Bourbon County. Johnson had 245 yards and three TDs on 15 catches to hit 4,993 yards all-time.
Johnson passed Somerset’s John Cole, who accumulated 4,981 yards from 2004-2007, for the No. 1 spot. The senior passed Trinity’s James Quick for all-time career receptions in the Maroons’ first game this season. With 57 touchdowns through his career, Johnson is 13 shy of breaking Cole’s career record of 69.
▪ Dalton Ferrell, who threw for 622 yards and four TDs in Paducah Tilghman’s 68-46 win at Murray. The Blue Tornado piled up 945 yards of total offense on their way to winning their fifth game in six tries.
Ferrell’s yardage was the third-most for a single game in state history. Dylan Beasley of Nelson County holds the single-game mark of 652, set in 2012 against Marion County. Sheldon Clark’s Jesse Watts had 651 in a game versus Allen Central in 1991.
▪ Brice Fryman, who racked up nearly 200 all-purpose yards in Scott County’s 35-28 win at Covington Catholic. Fryman rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, had 95 yards on two catches and scored two TDs for the Cardinals, who went up 28-7 before CovCath evened things late in the third quarter. Jacob Burton, who rushed for 103 yards, scored the deciding TD with 10:52 left in the final period.
