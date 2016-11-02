Nine Kentuckians named to Under Armour All-America high school volleyball teams

Nine Kentucky high school volleyball players were named to the Under Armour All-America team announced Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Sacred Heart star Paige Hammons, an outside hitter who’s committed to University of Florida, was the only first-team selection. The Valkyries, ranked third in the nation by MaxPreps, are 36-4 and open the state tournament against Central Hardin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Lexie Hamilton, an Assumption senior and Louisville commit, made the second team.
Henry Clay standout Hallie Shelton, a Western Kentucky commit, was one of three Kentuckians named to the third team. The Blue Devils play McCracken County at 8 p.m. Friday in the first round of the state tournament.
Ryle’s Hayley Bush (a Purdue commit) and Cooper’s Kaity Smith (committed to Virginia Tech) were also third-team selections. Both teams were knocked out during the 9th Region tournament.
Three Lexington seniors were made honorable mention selections in addition to Sacred Heart’s Nadia Dieudonne. Lexington Catholic’s Julia Hatcher (Clemson), Henry Clay’s Darby Music (WKU) and Tates Creek’s Macy Reihing (Ohio) all were chosen.
Two girls who were first-team selections are committed to the University of Kentucky: Gabby Curry, a libero out of Buford (Ga.) and setter Madison Lilley of Blue Valley West in Kansas. Second-team choice Kendyl Paris (Hilliard Davidson, Ohio) and third-team honoree Avery Skinner (HCYA, Texas) also have committed to UK.
