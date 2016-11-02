Lexington Catholic gets a little luck and earns return to girls state soccer finals

In season filled with doubt and some tough early losses, Lexington Catholic earned a return trip to the KHSAA Girls Soccer State championship with a 2-1 win over Owensboro Catholic Wednesday night secured by a little luck and a lot of defense in the semifinals at Bryan Station.
Knights senior midfielder Dominique Morris sent a back heel flick across the face of goal that caught senior Aces defender Lauren Goodwin between an attempt to chest it down or kick it out. It instead bounced off her knee and into the goal to give the Knights a 2-1 edge 10 minutes into the second half.
“I feel sorry for the girl, but we were putting pressure on them,” Lexington Catholic Coach Terry Quigley said. “(With) own goals, the last person that touches it is always on the other team, but there’s a reason why. The ball’s so close to the goal that any little mistake of mishit goes in. I feel sorry that the girl probably blames herself, but we were putting pressure on them at that time.”
Lexington Catholic then spent much of the rest of the game under constant pressure from the Aces, but the Knights senior-laden back line turned Owensboro Catholic away time after time.
Perhaps the Aces’ best chance to get back into the game came with about 10 minutes left as leading scorer and Western Kentucky commit Ambere Barnett broke loose down the right flank and crossed a ball to a teammate whose shot was deflected high by Knights keeper Olivia Williams. The ball looped toward the goal for what looked to be a sure equalizer, but senior defender Caroline Hourigan cleared it off the line at the last instant.
Lexington Catholic had more possession in the first half, but did not look the more dangerous team. The Lady Aces forwards were able to turn over Lady Knights defenders a few times deep in their own half. And when LexCath lost the ball on its attacks, Owensboro Catholic defenders look to play deep balls to Barnett and Holly Logsdon on a full sprint counter attack.
“Honestly, second half, we just decided we were making it too hard on ourselves,” senior midfielder Sarah Jane McCarty said. “I think once we settled down and really got into our groove, that’s when we were successful.”
It was on one of those turnovers that Barnett earned a corner kick three minutes into the game that set up the Aces’ first goal. A short corner passing sequence saw Logsdon, a junior midfielder, lift a ball into the center of the box which bounced to the foot of freshman defender Kaylee Morris. She popped it in from about 7 yards.
LexCath answered on its own corner kick late in the half as Kennedy Tranter’s long ball found the head of senior defender Austin Wahle on the far post, who popped it forward to senior defender Cassie Corbett. Corbett headed a looping shot over the keeper and into the left corner of the goal to even the score 1-1 with 12 minutes left in the half.
Lexington Catholic (18-8-2) moves on to face the winner of West Jessamine and Simon Kenton, playing the other semifinal Wednesday night. Owensboro Catholic, the 3rd Region champion, finished its season 23-4-1.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Lexington Catholic 2, Owensboro Catholic 1
Goals: OC: Kaylee Morris 3’, Lauren Goodwin (OG) 50.; LC Cassie Corbett 30’
GK: OC: Ellie Mitchell; LC: Olivia Williams.
Records: OC: 23-4-1; LC 18-8-2.
Saturday
State finals at Bryan Station
5 p.m.: Girls’ championship game
7 p.m.: Boys’ championship game
Comments