Henry Clay, West Jessamine advance in state volleyball tournament

No. 4 Henry Clay swept McCracken County 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16) at Valley High School in Louisville on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament. Emma Yarber tallied 28 assists and 10 digs for the Blue Devils while Hallie Shelton had team highs with 10 kills and 13 digs. McCracken County got within 16-15 in the first set before Henry Clay closed on a 9-5 run.
Henry Clay will face Raceland at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner will earn a spot in the first semifinal matchup later that evening at 7. The Blue Devils are looking to become the first public school to win a state volleyball championship.
West Jessamine knocked off Letcher County Central in straight sets (25-6, 25-11, 25-22) earlier Friday. The 12th Region champion Colts will take on North Hardin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Greenwood, Mercy, Apollo and Sacred Heart also advanced to the quarterfinals.
