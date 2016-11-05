State cross country: Lexington Catholic’s Reinhart dominates 2A field; Lexington Christian nearly topples St. Henry

In the third best time ever run by a girl in the KHSAA Cross Country Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington Catholic’s Michaela Reinhart defended her Class 2A title and bested the field by more than a minute Saturday morning.
Reinhart’s mark of 17:57.18 gives the senior the third and fifth fastest times run on the winding state course and bested her title-winning run of last year by almost 6 seconds.
“It felt good,” Reinhart said. “I seemed to get a little more tired towards the end. I was hoping to have a little bit more of an extra gear, but it wasn’t quite there today.”
Reinhart made her move at about the half-mile mark and kept churning away. Rockcastle County freshman Victoria Dotson came in second at 19:05.88, followed by Warren East freshman Emma Steff.
The soft-spoken Reinhart, who cooled down waving to family and friends and congratulating the other runners as they came across the line, credited her coaches and teammates for her dominant form.
“We have really tough workouts on Tuesdays that really get you ready for the races on Saturday and my teammates are awesome,” she said. “They keep me motivated. … They go into a lot of it.”
As a team, LexCath finished third behind Louisville Christian Academy and Highlands.
Class A
St. Henry edged Lexington Christian by a point to win its 10th Class A team title in 11 years.
Eagles sophomore Kendall Hayes led the charge with a third-place finish. LCA had never been on the podium at the state meet and barely had a program four years ago, according to Coach Tom Stickel.
“All year, we were ranked 6th, 7th, but we knew we were really strong,” Stickel said. “They ran really, really well. It’s probably the first race we’ve run under 80 degrees and that really helped.”
Morgan County sophomore Kailee Perry won the race in 19:46.11, six seconds faster than Walton Verona eighth-grader Caileigh Waters.
Perry has been setting personal records as the season progressed and put down a 19:10 a few weeks ago. The confidence showed Saturday.
“About halfway through, I was like ‘I can do this!’” she said after the race. “Ever since I was little and started running, I always wanted to win state. I noticed this year that I have a good chance because my times were up there. They were better than they’ve ever been.”
Class 3A
Manual junior Alena Sapienza-Wright outsprinted Male junior Kaitlyn Lacy down the stretch to win her second straight Class 3A title by 0.83 seconds.
“(We) were neck and neck throughout the entire race,” Sapienza-Wright said. “She was pulling me along. She had a really great race. In that last half-mile, I tried to pick it up and it happened. I gradually got a little bit of a lead. We both sprinted as hard as we could at the end.”
Daviess County’s Karlee Hoffman finished third. The top Lexington runner, Tates Creek sophomore Jenna Strange, finished fifth.
Manual, Daviess County and Oldham County finished first, second and third, respectively in the team competition.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Comments