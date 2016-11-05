High school football playoff review: Lafayette rolls after lights come back on

A blown circuit breaker caused Lafayette’s home game against Butler on Friday night to be suspended late in the first quarter, right before the Bears were to attempt an extra point.
Play resumed at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bears decided to go for two and led Lafayette 8-7 into the second quarter, but their upset bid was short-lived as the Generals moved on with a 39-16 victory and set up a second-round date with district mate Tates Creek next week at home.
Some other things you might have missed from the Class 6A playoff games that finished up on Friday night:
▪ Boone County nearly helped District 6 — which includes Ryle, Conner and Cooper — pull off a first-round sweep, but it couldn’t finish a home rally against Tates Creek in a 34-27 defeat.
Creek went up 20-7 in the first quarter, but Boone tied it at 20 on a 58-yard pass from Alex Schwartz to Brandon Morgan with 7:20 to play. Elijah Johnson and Jerrod Bauer caught TD passes from Cameron Workman within a three-minute span to help seal the win for the Commodores.
Workman was 20-for-30 for 255 yards, and he threw TDs to four receivers without an interception. Laron Warner led Creek with 74 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
▪ Jerod Lonaker was responsible for every TD in Cooper’s 35-7 win at Bryan Station. The senior quarterback threw three TDs and rushed for two, finishing 20-for-29 for 246 yards with 73 rushing yards.
Cooper will face Ryle, which beat the Jaguars 49-42 in the regular season, next week. Lonaker said Cooper is excited to see the Raiders again.
“It’s gonna be a battle again,” Lonaker said. “If we play our game like I know we can and our defense steps up and the offensive line gives me time, we’ll be fine. It’s gonna be a good game.”
▪ Conner’s 39-8 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar was its largest postseason win since the Cougars defeated Franklin County 84-48 in the second round of the 2011 Class 5A playoffs. It was the program’s largest postseason margin of victory since moving to Class 6A.
▪ Henry Clay’s 47-3 loss to Ryle was its second first-round exit in the last three seasons. The Blue Devils fell 18-14 to state semifinalist Meade County in 2014. Lafayette defeated Henry Clay 35-28 in the second round last year.
▪ Josh Davis was 6-for-6 for 103 yards and two TDs in Scott County’s 55-6 rout of Jeffersontown. The senior quarterback also rushed for 46 yards on one attempt.
▪ The most shocking result in round one? Campbell County’s 26-21 win at Madison Central. The Indians fell behind 20-0 in the second quarter but pulled to within a touchdown at halftime. Campbell County’s Austin Hoeh scored with 2:12 left to increase the advantage for the Camels, who had lost four straight. Antwaun Warford caught a 25-yard TD from Zach Hardin to again get the Indians within a TD with 31 seconds left, but Central couldn’t recover an onside kick.
Campbell County (4-7) snapped a six-game losing streak against Kentucky opponents. Next week the Camels will travel to Simon Kenton, which beat them 50-20 on Oct. 14.
▪ Trinity notched its fourth straight shutout and fifth in its last six contests with a 69-0 smackdown of Ohio County. Next week, the Shamrocks (11-0) host Eastern, who they defeated 56-0 on Oct. 7.
▪ McCracken County fell to 0-2 all-time against opponents from Louisville after losing 34-10 to Pleasure Ridge Park at home. The Mustangs’ only other game versus a Louisville school was in 2014, when they fell 35-20 to Manual at home in the first round of the playoffs. McCracken County’s first season was in 2013.
Class 3A
Lexington Catholic put a licking on Waggener, beating the Wildcats 55-22 at home. Rising freshman Beau Allen threw for 188 yards and four TDs in only one half of action for the Knights, who scored 36 seconds into the contest and on all six of their first-half possessions.
“He’s a super talented kid, and he came in and made some big plays tonight,” LexCath Coach Mark Perry said of Allen’s playoff debut. “Being a freshman, he’s learning each and every week. And the more experience he gets, the better he gets.”
▪ Casey County broke a school record for wins, earning its ninth this season with a 48-12 thrashing of Powell County at home. It was the third playoff win ever for the Rebels, who have put together just their fourth winning season in program history.
Thoughts and prayers go to Casey County senior Chase Emerson, a starting linebacker who was in a car accident Thursday night and unable to play on Friday. He was in stable condition at a hospital as of Saturday morning, Casey County Coach Steve Stonebraker told the Herald-Leader.
▪ Elizabethtown Coach Mark Brown won his 300th game as the Panthers trounced Fort Campbell 49-0. Brown is the ninth coach in state history to hit that mark.
Class 2A
Lexington Christian scored all its points in the first half — 35 in the first quarter — of its 56-26 trouncing of Shelby Valley at home. Dillon Wheatley finished with 135 yards and four TDs on only four carries, his first going for a 57-yard score on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage.
LCA quarterback Brayden Miller went 5-for-5 for 85 yards and two TDs. The Eagles (11-0) also got two defensive TDs as Wade Drake returned a blocked punt and Drew Long returned a Shelby Valley fumble.
▪ Mayfield quarterback Landon Arnett reached 97 career TD passes in the Cardinals’ 55-7 win over Hancock County, breaking the school record. He was 7-for-10 for 136 yards and three TDs in the rout.
Class 5A
▪ Pulaski County started its postseason like it started its regular season: with a win over Harlan County. The Maroons edged the Black Bears 14-12 after defeating them 26-14 in the season opener for both squads. Jake Johnson, the state’s all-time leader in receptions and career receiving yards, became the first player in state history to hit 5,000 career yards after grabbing five catches for 51 yards on Friday. He’s at 5,044 for his career.
▪ Jamale Carothers finished just shy of 200 total yards in Bowling Green’s 43-14 rout of Marshall County. Carothers rushed twice for 74 yards and two TDs and caught two receptions for 126 yards and a score in limited field time. Purples quarterback Clark Payne was 8-for-10 for 269 yards and four TDs.
Class 4A
▪ East Jessamine defeated Russell County 33-12, picking up its first playoff win since Nov. 5, 2010. Aaron Fortenbury rushed for 168 yards and two TDs on 27 carries and Connor Hearn added 155 yards and a TD on 10 rushes. The Jaguars will host a second-round playoff game for the first time in school history when Wayne County comes to town next week.
▪ Mercer County defeated Knox Central 21-3, giving the Titans playoff victories in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005-2006.
▪ Collins sophomore Collin Harris set a single-game school record with four interceptions in the Titans’ 43-6 win at Western.
Class A
▪ Frankfort defeated Bellevue 53-16, making it the only school from Franklin County to advance out of the first round (Franklin County lost 51-13 at John Hardin in Class 4A and Western Hills fell 58-36 at Bardstown in Class 3A). The Panthers have won at least one playoff game each of the last 12 seasons.
▪ Friday was not kind to the three teams playing from District 5. Bracken County fell 34-22 to Fairview at home, Bishop Brossart lost 47-21 at Raceland and Paris’ season ended 59-7 at Paintsville. Nicholas County, the only remaining playoff team from District 5, had a bye to the second round and will host Raceland next week.
▪ The final seasons for South Floyd and Allen Central (Class 2A) both ended in losses. South Floyd fell 69-6 at Williamsburg, finishing its season 0-11. Danville defeated Allen Central 51-6, ending the Rebels’ run at 8-3.
