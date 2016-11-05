State boys’ cross country: Lexington Catholic wins first title; Lexington Christian repeats

Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian each won their respective classes, and Tates Creek senior Alex Mortimer nearly claimed a third title for Fayette County runners in the boys’ KHSAA Cross Country Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday.
Lexington Catholic won its first state title in Class 2A with top-10 finishes from juniors Spencer Carman (7th), Joshua Castillo (9th) and Adam Walker (10th).
“This feeling right now is worth all the terrible workouts, all the long runs and all the pain,” said sophomore Walker Taylor (64th).
Junior Rees Box (18th), sophomore Brian Reinhart (19th) and sophomore Caana Neaves (89th) completed the varsity lineup for Coach Tim Wiesenhahn.
“After the first mile, I was a little concerned, but it turned out that they knew what they were doing,” Wiesenhahn said. “They fought through the second mile. We talk about this all the time — at the second paddock, it’s about ‘how bad do you want it.’ ”
Warren East junior Jacob England won the individual race with a time of 16:05.08, a little more than two seconds ahead of Shelby County senior Matthew Paverd. Christian Academy junior Steven Ott finished third.
“In the second mile (Paverd) was really moving up the hill,” England said. “He looked extremely good. ... I thought maybe he was just going to have the day and finish his season off right, but luckily, I got a little spurt there of energy midway through the race and I was able to pass him back.”
Class A
Lexington Christian claimed its second straight Class A state title, spearheaded by senior Adam Huff’s second-place finish.
Holy Cross’s Keeton Thornsberry placed first with a time of 16:16.25.
“I did what I could,” Huff said. “I had a good race. He’s just fast.”
But the team effort buoyed Huff.
“There’s nothing that means more to me in this world, right now, than this team,” he said. “I’ve been a part of this for seven years. And we’ve gone from having only three guys and only one of them was under 20 (minutes on a 5K) to having a bunch of studs beside me on the line.”
Junior Adam Wier (7th), sophomore Andrew Madden (12th), eighth-grader Connor Hayes (25th), senior Will Brittain (28th), senior Logan Potter (34th) and sophomore Malcolm Palmer (54th) rounded out the trophy-winning effort.
Owensoro Catholic’s Samuel Polio finished third in the individual race. Holy Cross and Owensboro Catholic were second and third, respectively in the team competition.
Class 3A
Tates Creek senior Alex Mortimer ran dead even with Manual’s Yared Nuguse around the sweeping final turn, but when Nuguse hit the straightaway, he kicked in an extra gear to pull away for a more than seven-second win with a time of 15:41.13.
Mortimer estimated they exchanged the lead at least 10 times over the 5K course.
“He’s a very, very good miler, tops in the country. And he used that miler speed to kick and open a huge gap on me the last 200 meters,” Mortimer said. “A year ago, I barely finished. I was 10th my sophomore year. What can I say? I can’t be upset with today. I tried my best. I’ve had a great season. That’s all I can ask for.”
Junior Patrick Schaefer finished third to lead a St. Xavier brigade of top-20 finishers as the Tigers cruised to a first-place team finish over Trinity and Eastern.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Comments