Eight Lexington players named to All-State volleyball teams

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association named Sacred Heart senior Paige Hammons Miss Volleyball as part of its All-State honors announced Monday in a news release.
Hammons, who led Sacred Heart to its second state title this season, was also named Class 3A player of the year. The KHSAA does not use a class system for volleyball but the KVCA has awards based on one similar to that used by track and field. Kelly Franxman of Scott was named Class 2A player of the year. Presentation’s Jalen Story was named Class A player of the year.
Eight Lexington players were named to the All-State teams, including three on the first team. Henry Clay’s Darby Music and Hallie Shelton, both committed to Western Kentucky University, were named to the first team along with Tates Creek star Doris Carter, a Tates Creek commit.
Henry Clay’s Kaitlyn Hord and Emma Yarber were named to the second team. Lafayette’s Keyton Kinley, who’s headed to Tennessee, was on the second team as well as Paul Laurence Dunbar standout Asia Henderson. Tates Creek’s Macy Reihing, an Ohio commit, was named an honorable mention.
West Jessamine’s Alexis Rich was named first-team All-State by the coaches. Annalyn Weitekamp was an honorable mention for the Colts.
KVCA All-State Teams
FIRST TEAM
Lauryn Bennett
Sacred Heart
Doris Carter
Tates Creek
Jordan Coomes
Apollo
Nadia Dieudonne
Sacred Heart
Kelly Franxman
Scott
Alexis Hamilton
Assumption
Paige Hammons
Sacred Heart
Natalie Hardig
Notre Dame
Brooke Moore
Assumption
Darby Music
Henry Clay
Kelly O’Neil
Mercy
Carlie Peek
Caldwell County
Emma Pike
Central Hardin
Alexis Rich
West Jessamine
Hallie Shelton
Henry Clay
Jalen Story
Presentation
Maria Tobergate
St. Henry
SECOND TEAM
Hayley Bush
Ryle
Courtney Griffith
McCracken County
Emily Griffith
Leslie County
Brooke Hammons
North Oldham
Neci Harris
Mercy
Asia Henderson
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Kaitlyn Hord
Henry Clay
Cate Hyde
McCracken County
Emma Johnson
Daviess County
Kayla Kaiser
Assumption
Keyton Kinley
Lafayette
Leah Martens
Greenwood
Olivia Roty
Kentucky Country Day
Jenna Story
Presentation
Emma Yarber
Henry Clay
HONORABLE MENTION
Jacqueline Askin
Assumption
Bridget Bessler
St. Henry
Micayla Brashaer
Letcher County Central
Madison Clements
North Oldham
Kerra Cornist
Logan County
Alexa Davis
Greenwood
Taylor Floyd
Ballard
Maddie Lentz
Mercy
Maggie Millay
Meade County
Lindsey McNamee
Pikeville
Lilly Papalia
Kentucky Country Day
Macy Reihing
Tates Creek
Jordan Tapp
Scott
Megan Taylor
Paintsville
Taylor Vance
Johnson Central
Katie VanHooser
Caldwell County
Annalyn Weitekamp
West Jessamine
