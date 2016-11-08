High School Sports

November 8, 2016 11:05 AM

Eight Lexington players named to All-State volleyball teams

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association named Sacred Heart senior Paige Hammons Miss Volleyball as part of its All-State honors announced Monday in a news release.

Hammons, who led Sacred Heart to its second state title this season, was also named Class 3A player of the year. The KHSAA does not use a class system for volleyball but the KVCA has awards based on one similar to that used by track and field. Kelly Franxman of Scott was named Class 2A player of the year. Presentation’s Jalen Story was named Class A player of the year.

Eight Lexington players were named to the All-State teams, including three on the first team. Henry Clay’s Darby Music and Hallie Shelton, both committed to Western Kentucky University, were named to the first team along with Tates Creek star Doris Carter, a Tates Creek commit.

Henry Clay’s Kaitlyn Hord and Emma Yarber were named to the second team. Lafayette’s Keyton Kinley, who’s headed to Tennessee, was on the second team as well as Paul Laurence Dunbar standout Asia Henderson. Tates Creek’s Macy Reihing, an Ohio commit, was named an honorable mention.

West Jessamine’s Alexis Rich was named first-team All-State by the coaches. Annalyn Weitekamp was an honorable mention for the Colts.

KVCA All-State Teams

FIRST TEAM

Lauryn Bennett

Sacred Heart

Doris Carter

Tates Creek

Jordan Coomes

Apollo

Nadia Dieudonne

Sacred Heart

Kelly Franxman

Scott

Alexis Hamilton

Assumption

Paige Hammons

Sacred Heart

Natalie Hardig

Notre Dame

Brooke Moore

Assumption

Darby Music

Henry Clay

Kelly O’Neil

Mercy

Carlie Peek

Caldwell County

Emma Pike

Central Hardin

Alexis Rich

West Jessamine

Hallie Shelton

Henry Clay

Jalen Story

Presentation

Maria Tobergate

St. Henry

SECOND TEAM

Hayley Bush

Ryle

Courtney Griffith

McCracken County

Emily Griffith

Leslie County

Brooke Hammons

North Oldham

Neci Harris

Mercy

Asia Henderson

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Kaitlyn Hord

Henry Clay

Cate Hyde

McCracken County

Emma Johnson

Daviess County

Kayla Kaiser

Assumption

Keyton Kinley

Lafayette

Leah Martens

Greenwood

Olivia Roty

Kentucky Country Day

Jenna Story

Presentation

Emma Yarber

Henry Clay

HONORABLE MENTION

Jacqueline Askin

Assumption

Bridget Bessler

St. Henry

Micayla Brashaer

Letcher County Central

Madison Clements

North Oldham

Kerra Cornist

Logan County

Alexa Davis

Greenwood

Taylor Floyd

Ballard

Maddie Lentz

Mercy

Maggie Millay

Meade County

Lindsey McNamee

Pikeville

Lilly Papalia

Kentucky Country Day

Macy Reihing

Tates Creek

Jordan Tapp

Scott

Megan Taylor

Paintsville

Taylor Vance

Johnson Central

Katie VanHooser

Caldwell County

Annalyn Weitekamp

West Jessamine

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

West Jessamine makes state soccer history

View more video

Sports Videos