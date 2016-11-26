Boys’ basketball preview: The future is now for sophomore-filled Henry Clay

Last season: 28-6 (lost to Paul Laurence Dunbar in semifinals of 11th Region Tournament)
Coach: Daniel Brown (11th year)
Three key contributors
Justin Mitchell: The junior saw big minutes on last year’s team, which graduated eight seniors, including 11th Region player of the year Isaiah “Pun” Tisdale. Brown believes Mitchell, who has taken unofficial visits to Radford and UNC-Asheville, is one of the top class of 2018 players in Kentucky. “Last year he played a lot and started but his role was more of a role player,” Brown said. “Now he’s got to be a leader and a go-to player. We’ll depend on him.”
Keaston Brown: Daniel’s son will start for the Blue Devils. “He’s been brought up in the gym and born a part of Henry Clay,” Brown said. “He’s been to as many games as I have.” The point guard excels at ball handling and has a knack for getting to the hoop.
Ramond “Razor” Jackson: A three-sport athlete who plays football and was a member of the 4-by-100- and 4-by-200-meter relay teams that helped Henry Clay win a boys’ track-and-field state title last year. “He’s gonna have to be a really big part of what we’re doing,” Brown said.
Others to watch
Junior Jalen Williams “is gonna surprise some people” with how well he’s developed in the offseason, Brown said. Andreus Green, another junior, has “unbelievable” upside and could be a critical inside presence for the Blue Devils. Seniors Brian Tribble and Brendon Ford will provide invaluable leadership for a youth-dominated team. “They’re gonna play a lot because they’ve been out there before,” Brown said.
Games you gotta see
Paul Laurence Dunbar took two of three meetings with Henry Clay and was the only city team to beat the Blue Devils last season. Their two games are Jan. 12 (at Dunbar) and Feb. 9. Henry Clay will host several teams from around the state in the inaugural Blue Devil Invitational, a new holiday tournament Brown hopes will grow into one of the state’s premier events, Dec. 20-22.
Fast facts
Keaston Brown and Jackson play on the same AAU summer team, bringing some continuity to the Henry Clay roster. ... The Blue Devils’ sophomore class, which goes 15 deep, went 24-1 as a freshman group last year.
