Paul Laurence Dunbar routs Woodford County 81-42

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth shoots against Woodford County in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar's JaQuice Gray shoots against Woodford County in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s JaQuice Gray steals the ball against Woodford County’s Brandon Cromwell in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth shoots against Woodford County in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Javea Richardson shoots against Woodford County in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s JaQuice Gray shoots against Woodford County in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins
Woodford County head coach Ryan Wilson talks with his team between quarters while playing Dunbar in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
Matt Goins