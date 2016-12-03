Class 2A football finals preview: Danville, Louisville Christian bring contrasting histories into battle

DANVILLE
Coach: Clay Clevenger (fourth season)
Record: 12-2
Cantrall Rating: 74.3
AP ranking: No. 5
How the Admirals got here: Defeated Allen Central (51-6), Leslie County (34-10), Lexington Christian (34-28) and Covington Holy Cross (42-35).
Total championship appearances: 14 (10-3 record entering Sunday)
Stakes: Danville could win its first title since 2003 and its first as a Class 2A school since 1994.
Players to watch: Zack Dampier is tied with Bowling Green’s Clark Payne for the most TD passes by remaining quarterbacks (42). He’s thrown for 3,411 yards with only six interceptions on nearly 70 percent passing. D’mauriae VanCleave leads Danville receivers in yardage (989) and has nine TDs while David Walker has reeled in a team-high 16 TDs. Ellison Stanfield has 869 yards and seven TD grabs. Don Harris leads with 1,252 yards and 19 TDs on the ground and has been in on a team-high 153 tackles. VanCleave has nine interceptions this season.
Quick hits: Clay Clevenger played under longtime Danville Coach Sam Harp and was a part of state title teams in 1992 and 1994. ... This is Danville’s first trip to the finals under Clevenger, who took over the program after Harp left for a job in Lebanon, Tenn., in 2013. ... Clevenger would be the fourth Danville coach to win a title, joining Harp, Ray Callahan and Tom Duffy.
LOUISVILLE CHRISTIAN
Coach: Stefan LeFors (sixth season)
Record: 13-1
Cantrall Rating: 82.6
AP ranking: No. 3
How the Centurions got here: Defeated Green County (50-0), Washington County (42-0), DeSales (21-14) and Mayfield (48-24).
Total championship appearances: 1 (first appearance)
Stakes: Louisville Christian could win its second team title in any sport. The Centurions won the boys’ Class A cross country team title in 1992.
Players to watch: Jacob Paulson, a 6-foot-5 senior with offers from Cincinnati, WKU and Eastern Kentucky, plays defensive tackle and is rated as the 72nd-best tight end in the nation by 247Sports. He and Nicholas Olsofka are tied for the team lead with 58 tackles each. Austin Carr has thrown 15 of his 19 TD passes to Milton Wright, who leads Louisville Christian with 730 receiving yards. Anteneh Thompson has rushed for 741 yards and 14 TDs, both team highs. Tanner Palin is right behind him wth 671 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.
Quick hits: Since football moved to six classes in 2007, 13 schools — Central, Covington Holy Cross, Collins, Dixie Heights, Fairview, Hazard, Johnson Central, Lexington Christian, Lone Oak, Pleasure Ridge Park, Pulaski County, South Warren and Williamsburg — reached their first state championship game. Those teams combined to go 3-10 in their title-game debuts (Central, Covington Holy Cross and South Warren got the wins).
PREDICTION: Louisville Christian 34, Danville 28.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments