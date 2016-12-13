High school highlights: Franklin Co. girls top Bryan Station, Dunbar boys hold off LCA

Led by Miss Basketball candidate Princess Stewart, Franklin County continued its hot start to the season, knocking off host Bryan Station 77-69 on Tuesday night.
Stewart, a senior guard committed to Xavier, had a game-high 28 points on 11-for-21 shooting and pulled down 13 rebounds. She also had a game-high six assists as the defending 11th Region champion Flyers won their fourth game in a row to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Carah Burdette led Bryan Station (3-3) with 23 points and seven rebounds. The Defenders outscored the Flyers 20-12 in the third quarter to pull within five points heading into the fourth. Jlyn Martin added 22 points and five rebounds for Bryan Station, which had four players hit double-digits.
Rebecca Cook also had a double-double for Franklin County with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Lafayette 70, Lexington Christian 48: Lafayette dominated the post, outscoring the Eagles 28-4 in the paint to notch their second win in a row. Caroline Bennett led the Generals with 16 points and nine boards. Lafayette (4-2) outrebounded LCA 41-19 on the night. Senior forward Kiara Pankins, last year’s city Player of the Year, had 15 points and six rebounds in the win.
Sydney Weeks had a team-high 14 points for LCA (3-2), knocking down nine of 10 free throws. Grace Combs added 13 points in the loss.
Boys’ games
Paul Dunbar 66, Lexington Christian 64: Paul Dunbar jumped all over Lexington Christian, outscoring the Eagles 20-5 in the first quarter, then held on for a 66-64 home win to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Mr. Basketball contender Taveion Hollingsworth poured in a team-high 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the defending state champs, who built an 18-point third-quarter lead before LCA closed the game on a 40-24 run. The Eagles shot 55 percent from the field in the second half and were led by Nathan Harper with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-12 from behind the arc.
Carter Hendrickson also hit double figures for LCA with 16 points while Javea Richardson added 16 points for Dunbar.
Lafayette 74, Tates Creek 52: Chris Wharton had a hot hand for Lafayette, knocking down seven of nine shots from the field to lead the Generals with 25 points and help keep Tates Creek (0-7) winless on the year. Devontae Hayes added 15 points for Lafayette (4-2), which shot 47.3 percent from the field.
Darryl Bell led the Commodores with 15 points.
Lexington Catholic 59, Scott Co. 55: Luke Johnson went off for 23 points on nine-of-21 shooting to lead Lexington Catholic and hand Scott County (4-1) its first loss of the season. Zan Payne had 13 points, hitting all six of his free throws, and cleared 17 rebounds for LexCath (3-4). Sophomore sensation Michael Moreno had a double-double for the Cardinals with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Cooper Robb added 17 points in the loss.
Sayre 88, Berea 53: Senior Jake Duby had a team-high 22 points to lead Sayre (4-2) to its fourth win in a row after starting the year 0-2. Caleb Clowers had a game-high 25 points for the visiting Pirates, who lost for the first time this season (4-1).
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments