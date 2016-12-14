Twice a Sweet 16 champion, Lexingtonian now a Harlem Globetrotter

Basketball fans in Lexington remember Briana Green as one of the leaders of Lexington Catholic’s back-to-back high school state championship teams in 2005 and 2006.
Now they’ll have a new way to remember her. Green was named Wednesday as one of six new players for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Because every Globetrotter has a nickname, Green will be known as Briana “Hoops” Green. The nickname seems fitting for a player who went on to score 650 career points at the University of Texas-El Paso, and the Globetrotters are the next logical career move for a player who has performed professionally in Spain, Mexico and the Czech Republic.
The 5-foot-9 Green and fellow rookie Bria “Swish” Young bring the total number of female Globetrotters to four — the most in the team’s history.
The Globetrotters, entering their 91st season of entertaining fans, named six new players to the team Wednesday. In addition to Green and Young, the Globetrotters added Antjuan “Clutch” Ball, Devan “Beast” Douglas, Latif “Jet” Rivers and “Jumpin’ Joe” Ballard. All were small-college players.
Green was a starter at Lexington Catholic from seventh grade on. The Knights went 38-1 her freshman season and 36-1 her sophomore year in winning state championships. She graduated in 2008 after a senior season in which she averaged 15 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds per game.
Comments