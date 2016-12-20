Highlights: Bryan Station rallies for road win; Lafayette stomps Central

Bryan Station 76, Manual 74: With the game tied at 74-all, Eric Boone sank a shot with 17 seconds left, then Terrance Clayton-Murphy came up with a block on the defensive end to seal the Defenders’ comeback win over the host Crimsons. Boone finished with a game-high 21 points on five-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds. Clayton-Murphy had 20 points, hitting seven of 12 shots from the field. The Defenders trailed 39-30 at halftime and fell behind by 13 in the third quarter before launching a 13-1 run to close to within one. Noah Hawkins had a team-high 17 points for Manual, which couldn’t hang on despite outrebounding the Defenders 37-24.
Lafayette 81, Central 56: Eric Powell hit five of nine shots from behind the arc on his way to a game-high 21 points as the Generals routed the visiting Yellowjackets. Lafayette sank 13 of 27 three-pointers as a team. Cameron Greenup was the only other General to reach double figures with 16 points. Korey Johnson had a team-high 17 points for Central.
Station Camp (Tenn.) 86, Henry Clay 70: The Bison outscored the Blue Devils by 18 in the second quarter en route to victory in the Peoples Exchange Bank Invitational at Henry Clay. Chase Freeman led the winners with 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and teammate Jonathan Gillard had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Mitchell had 14 points and nine rebounds for Henry Clay.
Covington Catholic 67, Bowling Green 50: CJ Fredrick was 4-for-6 from three-point range and finished with 34 points in the Colonels’ win in the King of the Bluegrass tournament in Louisville.
Lexington Christian 83, Oakland (Tenn.) 73: The host Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory in the Central Bank Classic. Austin Hall had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for LCA.
Pulaski County 73, Franklin County 64: Steven Fitzgerald scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Maroons’ victory. The Flyers got 25 points, five rebounds and six assists from Diablo Stewart. Kyle Stivers added 19 points, and Anthony Valentine had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Franklin County.
Scott County 75, Newport Central Catholic 47: Michael Moreno scored 25 points and blocked three shots and the Cardinals rolled to a win over the Thoroughbreds. Brennan Hall made five threes and scored 26 points in the loss.
Campbell County 73, Holmes 63: Senior guard Cole Hegyi had 23 of the Camels’ 26 first-half points as Campbell County knocked off the host Bulldogs. Hegyi finished with 35 points on the night.
Clark County 71, Ashland Blazer 45: Four Cardinals reached double figures as Clark County rolled over the visiting Tomcats. Jordan Graham led the way with 14 points and Ryan Cooper chipped in with 13. The Cardinals held Ashland Blazer to just 14 first-half points and led by 19 heading into the locker room.
Paris 76, Wolfe County 51: Ryan Davis scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Greyhounds to a road win, halting a three-game skid. Deven Stone had a team-high 17 for Wolfe County, which lost for the fifth time in six games.
Henderson County 70, Belfry 62: Two Colonels hit the 20-point mark as Henderson County pulled away from the visiting Pirates in the fourth quarter for its fifth win in a row. Taye Calloway had a game-high 25 points and DeAngelo Ware added 20. Isiah Roblee kept Belfry in the game with a team-high 23 points.
Jeffersontown 73, Newport 63: The Chargers outscored the visiting Wildcats 19-9 in the second quarter and went on to win for the third time in four games. Delvonte McCloud had a game-high 27 points in the win. MeKell Burries led Newport with 26.
Girls’ games
Oldham County 77, Lexington Christian 59: Sophia Head hit three threes and led the Colonels with 21 points in the Bardstown Holiday Classic. Bethany Selby had 20 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.
Monroe County 60, Lexington Catholic 37: Ashlee George had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Falcons’ win over the host Knights in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic. Jay Ballard led Catholic with eight points and five assists.
Madison Central 45, Henry Clay 42: Lindsey Johns led the way with 17 points as the host-Indians knocked off the Blue Devils in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic. Destyne Jackson had 17 points in the loss and was the only double-figure scorer for Henry Clay, which has dropped six straight after winning the season opener.
Woodford County 67, Jeffersontown 19: Peyton Rose had 14 points and Abby Moffett added 12 as the Yellowjackets walloped the Chargers for their second win in the Bardstown Holiday Classic. Woodford led 42-12 at halftime.
Bullitt East 70, Webster County 60: Lindsey Duvall erupted for 36 points as the host Chargers knocked off the Trojans. Karlie Keeney had a team-high 25 for Webster County.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments