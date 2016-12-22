Highlights: Henry Clay and LCA boys roll; Henry Clay girls halt skid

Henry Clay 62, Russellville 52: Quentyn Jackson scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Henry Clay to a win in the Blue Devil Invitational on Thursday. Justin Mitchell added 13 points and eight rebounds and Harris Hawkins went 4-of-8 from the field for 10 points.
The Blue Devils overcame a monster effort from Panthers senior DeAndre Bradshaw, who scored a game-high 20 points and ripped down 25 rebounds.
Lexington Christian 68, Franklin Co. 54: Four Eagles starters scored in double figures as host LCA rolled to its third win in the Central Bank Classic and fourth straight overall. Austin Hall led the way with 17 points, hitting 7 of 8 shots from the field and both of his free throws. Chandler Stewart had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Kyle Rode added 12 points and six assists. The Eagles outrebounded the Flyers 40-28.
Diablo Stewart had 19 points in the loss.
Clark Co. 62, Jeffersontown 46: Will Philpot stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Graham added 18 points as the Cardinals knocked off the Chargers in the Central Bank Classic at Lexington Christian. Clark County finished with a 45-27 advantage on the boards and had 14 assists to Jeffersontown’s five. Junior guard Jalen Davis had 15 points in the loss.
Scott Co. 85, Breathitt Co. 55: Michael Moreno was on fire once again, hitting 10 of 12 field goals on his way to 22 points as the host Cardinals won their third straight. Cooper Robb pitched in 17 points and five of Scott County’s 19 assists. The Cardinals shot 56 percent from the field and held the Bobcats to just under 37 percent. Jordan Barnett led Breathitt with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Ryle 82, Frankfort 47: Senior guard Braden Cheesman scored a game-high 18 points as the Raiders rolled over the Panthers for their third straight win. Ryle led 41-15 at halftime.
Girls’ games
Henry Clay 48, Clay Co. 47: Braxton Price had 10 points and Cheyenne Jones added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds as the Blue Devils edged the Tigers in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic at Madison Central for their second win of the season, halting a seven-game skid.
Henry Clay trailed 46-45 when Price nailed the game-winning three-pointer off an assist from Destyne Jackson with 11 seconds remaining. Jackson finished with six assists and seven points. Henry Clay swiped 12 steals on the night, led by Kiya Thompson’s four. Kaylee Mathis had 17 points in the loss.
Madison Central 67, Prestonsburg 43: Senior forward Mallie Cornett had a hot hand on Thursday, nailing 9 of 12 shots from the field and both of her free throws for a game-high 20 points as the host Indians knocked off the Blackcats in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic. Cornett also had six assists and five blocks. Kasi Schneid pitched in 16 points, five assists and four steals. Jana Jarvis had 16 points for Prestonsburg, which is still looking for its first win of the year.
Southwestern 69, Madison Southern 31: Kennedy Harris erupted for 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting as the Warriors routed the Eagles in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic. Regi Cundiff added 12 points for Southwestern, which won for the sixth straight time. The Warriors forced 26 turnovers, shot nearly 56 percent from the field and held Madison Southern to 39 percent shooting.
Western Hills 61, Montgomery Co. 46: The Wolverines outscored the Indians 28-6 in the second quarter on their way to a victory in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic. Alexis True had a game-high 21 points in the win. Kaitlyn Barber led Montgomery with 12 points.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments