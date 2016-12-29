Tates Creek soccer coach receives surprise family reunion for Christmas

Tates Creek assistant girls’ soccer coach Bo Lankster is a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, so receving tickets from his daughter, Arly, for the pair to go watch last Saturday’s game at Green Bay came as a big surprise.
Jim Lankster, Bo’s dad who for several years coached soccer and basketball in Lexington, and his wife, Flo, bought Bo and Arly airplane tickets along with fresh Vikings gear as part of a Christmas gathering last week. The surprises didn’t end in Kentucky, though.
Upon arrival at the stadium, Bo and Arly were greeted by his sister, Theresa Kujawa, and her husband Mark, who were seated in the row directly in front of them. The Kujawas, who live in the Netherlands but were stateside taking care of a home they own in Wisconsin, weren’t able to make this year’s family gathering in Kentucky but did get to spend Christmas Eve with a couple of Lanksters.
Flo knew that Theresa and Mark would be in Wisconsin that weekend, so she started scheming when Arly, the goalkeeper for Tates Creek’s 2012 state title team, first mentioned surprising her dad — who resigned as the Commodores’ head coach following the 2015 season — a couple of months before Christmas.
“(Bo) didn’t know any of this until the 22nd,” Jim said. “He comes in, gets the last present of the evening, and it’s just Vikings gear. Some socks, a hat, everything. He’s opening up and sees these papers and he’s like, ‘These look like tickets. What’s this?’ He was nuts, he couldn’t believe it. And then he got the airline tickets and was even more nuts.”
Arly videotaped Bo coming down the steps to their seats, and his reaction upon realizing the final gift waiting for him up north.
“He’s trying to process all this and was like ‘What’s going on?’” Jim said. “It was really wild.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments