Frederick Douglass will have two gymnasiums, ‘state-of-the-art’ training center open to all students

What can visitors expect when they visit Frederick Douglass’s sporting facilities for the first time next school year? (Cost of facilities was not immediately available.)
▪ Frederick Douglass will have two gymnasiums, the first public school in the city with that advantage (both Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian have two gyms). Douglass’s main gym will seat 4,000 while its auxiliary will support 400. “We will have the ability to play three volleyball contests at one time,” said Athletics Director Garry McPeek, who hopes Douglass becomes a destination for tournaments throughout the volleyball and basketball seasons. The main gym’s upper-level bleachers will be designed to allow for other teams to condition while events are taking place on the lower level.
▪ The football/soccer stadium, which during a visit Monday appeared finished aside from painting logos and lettering on the field, will seat 5,500. An eight-lane track with a rubber surface surrounds the field. Adjacent to the stadium will be a 130-yard grass practice facility. The school will have four tennis courts.
▪ Locker rooms for football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball will be housed in an athletic fieldhouse tucked between the football stadium and softball stadium. It will also house a 1,200-square foot all-purpose room and a room for athletic trainers to use for treatment (such a room will also be located in the main gymnasium).
▪ Douglass will have a 3,500-square foot performance center with both weight-training and cardio equipment. “This facility will allow our student-athletes to reach their peak performance level and assist them in their post-secondary opportunities,” said McPeek, who said the school is in the process of finalizing how much equipment the center will house. The facility will also offer wellness classes and be accessible to all students, not just athletes.
▪ All athletic facilities will be equipped with wi-fi. Every press box on campus will have heat and air conditioning.
