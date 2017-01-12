Highlights: Lexington Catholic, Dunbar boys roll; Lafayette girls rout Bryan Station

Lexington Catholic 78, Tates Creek 50: Blake Scott was feeling it for the Knights on Thursday night. The senior guard poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including a 4-of-6 clip from behind the arc, to lead Lexington Catholic (12-6) past the visiting Commodores. Zan Payne chipped in 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Luke Johnson added 10 points for the Knights, who won their fourth in a row after falling to Cooper in the championship game of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic last month. Catholic shot 56 percent from the floor while holding the Commodores to 30 percent.
Isaiah Taylor had a team-high 14 points for Tates Creek (4-15), which dropped its fourth straight.
Paul Dunbar 77, Henry Clay 59: Leading just 16-13 after the first quarter, the No. 9 Bulldogs used a 23-7 second-quarter run to bury the visiting Blue Devils on the way to their sixth straight win. Javea Richardson led the defending state champs with 21 points. Mr. Basketball candidate and Western Kentucky commit Taveion Hollingsworth added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Star Ifeacho scored nine points and swiped a game-high 15 rebounds for Dunbar (13-4), which lost the rebound battle 41-36 but forced 23 Blue Devils turnovers.
Andreus Green notched a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting for Henry Clay (7-8). Justin Mitchell added 14 points and 9 rebounds.
Scott County 89, Sayre 58: The eighth-ranked Cardinals continued their domination of in-state competition on Thursday, building a 36-23 halftime lead on their way to a rout of the visiting Spartans. Sophomore star Michael Moreno padded his case for Mr. Basketball consideration, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and swiping a game-high 10 rebounds. Cooper Robb went 8 of 12 from the field for 16 points and grabbed seven boards for Scott County (12-3), which won its fourth straight and has still lost just once to a Kentucky school, a 59-55 defeat at Lexington Catholic.
The Cardinals held Sayre (9-7) to 38 percent field goal shooting but couldn’t contain senior Jake Duby, who led the Spartans with 32 points. The Cardinals head to Nashville for the Music City Classic tournament beginning on Saturday, while Sayre gets a week off before opening play in the 11th Region All “A” Classic at Berea next Thursday.
Girls’ games
Henry Clay 60, Paul Dunbar 48: Trailing 26-25 at halftime, the visiting Blue Devils stormed out of the locker room with a vengeance, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-3 in the third quarter on the way to their first true road win of the season. Tyronica Carpenter led Henry Clay (5-11) with 16 points and 15 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Destyne Jackson, Kiya Thompson and Cheyenne Jones also reached double figures for the Blue Devils, who shot 49 percent from the field.
Autumn Herriford scored a game-high 17 points for Dunbar (9-6), which dropped its third straight.
Lafayette 68, Bryan Station 43: Behind a pair of double-doubles from Caroline Bennett and Kiara Pankins, the Generals ran over the visiting Defenders on Thursday. Bennett had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while reigning Lexington Player of the Year Pankins added 13 points and a game-high 11 boards. Lafayette (11-4) dominated the post, outscoring Station 42-18 in the paint and clearing 48 rebounds to the Defenders’ 28.
Jlyn Martin scored a team-high 14 points and Carah Burdette added 12 for Bryan Station (8-8).
Lexington Christian 57, Model 35: Three Eagles scored in double figures as host LCA jumped out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead on their way to a rout of the Patriots. Sydney Weeks led the way with 17 points, knocking down 3 of 6 three-pointers. Payton Rogers and Grace Combs added 15 points apiece for LCA (5-9). Lauren Jackson had a team-high 11 points for Model (5-10).
