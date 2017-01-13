Lexington Catholic names interim athletic director after dismissing previous AD

Lexington Catholic has named Kevin Bruggeman its interim athletic director, according to a staff directory posted on the school’s website. Former Athletic Director Brad Carter confirmed his dismissal from the position to the Herald-Leader on Friday afternoon.
The circumstances leading to Bruggeman being named to the position were not yet released by the school. Lexington Catholic President Steve Angelucci did not immediately return a request for comment and Carter declined comment regarding his firing.
Carter previously served as the school’s athletic director for the last two years. As of Friday afternoon, his bio was no longer available to view on the school’s website.
“The school is a great place, full of great kids, faculty, staff and coaches,” Carter said in a text message. “I wish the Knights nothing but success.”
Carter played at Lexington Catholic under Danny Haney and graduated from the school in 1995. He was the head boys’ basketball coach at Lexington Christian two years before taking the AD job at LexCath, going 29-29 in his time with the Eagles.
Bruggeman, who graduated from Lexington Catholic in 1993, is the school’s assistant head football coach and been a member of the football staff for 23 years. He also previously coached the school’s softball team.
“I am unable to discuss personnel issues,” Bruggeman told the Herald-Leader in an email on Friday.
