Lexington Catholic girls take Kentucky High School Diving Invitational title

Lexington Catholic’s girls took two of the top five spots at the Kentucky High School Diving Invitational, leading the Knights to a team title during the event hosted by Bryan Station at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Jennings Redford of Catholic finished second behind Madison Southern’s Flanary Patterson, who placed third at last year’s state competition. LexCath’s Mackie Redford was fifth behind Madison Central’s Cecilia Cobb and MadSouth’s Lainey Patterson.
Lafayette’s Ronni Trisko (sixth) and Taylor Trapp (10th) finished among the girls’ top 10. Henry Clay’s Mason Duncan was ninth.
Covington Holy Cross’ Gus Staubitz, who finished fifth at state last year, claimed the boys’ individual competition and led the Indians to a team win over Bowling Green. Conner Twyman was second for the Purples while Lafayette’s Jonah Dunn finished third overall.
Covington Holy Cross and Lexington Catholic shared combined team honors.
Results
Boys’ teams—1. Covington Holy Cross 35, 2. Bowling Green 26, 3. Russell County 25, 4. Lafayette 19, 5. Danville 13, 6. Covington Catholic 12, 7. Madison Central 9, 8. Boyle County 6, 9. Scott County 5, 10. Henry Clay 4, 11. Lexington Catholic 1
Individual boys—1. Gus Staubitz, Covington Holy Cross, 461.00; 2. Conner Twyman, Bowling Green, 433.70; 3. Jonah Dunn, Lafayette, 420.10; 4. Owen Finke, Covington Holy Cross, 400.20; 5. Gage Lawson, Russell County, 379.10; 6. Jaxxyn Wood, Danville, 361.05; 7. Sam Schuh, Covington Catholic, 342.65; 8. Max Lawson, Russell County, 333.50; 9. Seth Greer, Madison Central, 319.30; 10. Kyle Bragg, Bowling Green, 319.00; 11. Jared Stivers, Boyle County, 306.00; 12. Spencer Wood, Scott County, 296.80; 13. Nikolai Zivkovic, Henry Clay, 294.20; 14. Parker Thornhill, Lafayette, 282.00; 15. Josh Hurt, Bowling Green, 279.80; 16. Caanan Neaves, Lexington Catholic, 223.80; 17. Tevin Leigh, Boyle County, 221.35; 18. Kaden Gervacio, Boyle County, 210.35; 19. Kevin Hatfield, Boyle County, 168.15; 20. John Yeager, Boyle County
Girls’ teams—1. Lexington Catholic 40, 2. Madison Southern 35, 3. Lafayette 20, 4. Madison Central 16, 5. Woodford County 12, 6. Notre Dame 11, 7. Henry Clay 9, 8. Covington Holy Cross, 6, 9. Boyle County 3, 10. Bryan Station 2, 11. Russell County 1.
Individual girls—1. Flanary Patterson, Madison Southern, 467.15; 2. Jennings Redford, Lexington Catholic, 437.45; 3. Cecilia Cobb, Madison Central, 421.55; 4. Lainey Patterson, Madison Southern, 403.15; 5. Mackie Redford, Lexington Catholic, 396.25; 6. Ronni Trisko, Lafayette, 365.10; 7. Chelsea Call, Woodford County, 337.30; 8. Sophie Middendorf, Notre Dame, 335.20; 9. Mason Duncan, Henry Clay, 329.25; 10. Taylor Trapp, Lafayette, 312.05; 11. Emma Lemkuhl, Covington Holy Cross; 12. Sarah Jewell Noonnan, Lexington Catholic, 282.60; 13. Gracie O’Brien, Lexington Catholic; 275.40; 14. Sarah Burns, Boyle County, 272.50; 15. Betsy Mullins, Bryan Station, 263.35; 16. Emmarae Phillips, Russell County, 261.45; 17. Halee Shepherd, Boyle County, 256.55; 18. Morgan Shrout, Montgomery County, 252.65; 19. Lucy Boone Pannell, Lexington Catholic, 243.45; 20. Maddie Klumb, Henry Clay, 221.25; 21. Georgia Laird, Notre Dame, 209.85; 22. Grace Cordle, Lafayette, 204.45; 23. Bryce Gooding, Montgomery County, 197.35
