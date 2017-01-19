Next level: Transy star’s big night similar to high school senior night

You’ve probably heard by now that Transylvania sophomore Cooper Theobald, who was on Covington Catholic’s 2014 state championship team, set NCAA Division III records for free throws made (29) and attempted (32) in the Pioneers’ 111-102 double-overtime win at Defiance on Jan. 7. The attempts broke a Division III record.
“I really had no idea during the game at all,” Theobald told the Herald-Leader last week. “I knew I’d been to the line a good amount but I didn’t know it was 32 times. I was just trying to get the win for the team.”
Theobald, who leads Transy at 16.8 points per game, made 16 of 19 free throws in his high school senior night game against Purcell Marian (Ohio) on Feb. 19, 2015.
“That’s the only other time I remember shooting that many free throws,” he said with a laugh.”
▪ Tates Creek senior wide receiver Jackson Beerman committed to Eastern Kentucky University on Monday. Beerman, who led the Commodores with 909 yards and 10 touchdown catches this season, chose the Colonels over offers from Navy, Indiana State and Columbia, among others.
▪ Scott County offensive lineman Colby McKee committed to Austin Peay on Sunday. The Cardinals standout also had offers from Eastern Michigan and Tennessee Tech.
▪ Doss star Jaylon Hall committed to Wright State last week. Hall is averaging 18.3 points for the Dragons, the defending 6th Region champions.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
