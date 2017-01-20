Frederick Douglass announces hires for boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball

The athletics staff at Frederick Douglass, Lexington’s new pulic high school set to open this fall, is starting to shape up.
Omar Shalash was named the boys’ soccer coach on Friday along with an associate head coach, Sam Brooks. Shalash is a Lexington native and Tates Creek graduate who’s worked for the Commonwealth Soccer Club and mentored former Tates Creek girls’ soccer coach Bo Lankster. Brooks, who’s from England, has coached locally and internationally. He played at the University of Kentucky and professionally overseas.
Former Lexington Catholic standout Megan Adkins (then Megan Skaff) was announced as the girls’ soccer coach on Tuesday. She was the assistant head coach at Lexington Catholic the previous three seasons and has been involved in local youth soccer programs. She played at West Virginia University after an all-state career at LexCath.
Erin Grupe was named volleyball coach last week. She’s been the Bryan Station Middle School coach for the last three years and also has coached for Lexington United, a local club team. Grupe is the daughter of longtime Henry Clay Coach Dale Grupe.
Brian Landis, a former University of Kentucky assistant, was announced as the school’s football coach during a news conference on Jan. 1.
Hirings for the following sports and/or activities have yet to be announced: archery; baseball; bass fishing; bowling; boys’ basketball; competitive cheer; cross country; golf; softball; swimming and diving; tennis; track and field; and wrestling.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments