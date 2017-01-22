High School Sports

January 22, 2017 6:13 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Another new No. 1 team for the boys

Scott County, which was ranked No. 1 last week, dropped a spot in the latest edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ high school basketball in Kentucky. Fern Creek (19-2) took over the top spot.

BOYS’ TOP 25

LW

1. Fern Creek (19-2)

84.8

2

2. Scott County (15-5)

84.6

1

3. Covington Catholic (16-5)

83.7

4

4. Louisville Trinity (19-3)

83.6

3

5. Bowling Green (17-2)

83.4

5

6. Ballard (15-4)

82.2

6

7. Hopkinsville (16-4)

81.2

10

7. Lexington Christian (15-4)

81.2

7

9. Christian Co. (14-4)

81.0

8

10. Campbell Co. (18-1)

80.9

9

11. Lexington Catholic (15-6)

80.7

11

12. Bullitt East (14-6)

80.6

12

13. Paul Dunbar (13-6)

79.8

14

14. Oldham County (16-4)

79.4

20

15. Cooper (15-4)

79.2

13

16. South Oldham (15-3)

78.7

t16

17. Southwestern (18-2)

78.5

t16

17. Knox Central (14-5)

78.5

15

19. North Hardin (14-7)

77.6

NR

20. Adair County (20-1)

77.4

18

21. Waggener (13-6)

76.7

t23

22. Dixie Heights (18-3)

76.6

NR

23. Mercer County (15-4)

76.5

NR

24. Eastern (12-7)

76.3

NR

25. Madison Central (11-11)

76.2

NR

25. Corbin (14-3)

76.2

19

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

72.6

2. Paducah Tilghman

71.9

3. Mayfield

71.1

4. Marshall County

70.4

5. McCracken County

66.7

6. Calloway County

58.0

7. Murray

56.3

8. St. Mary

44.7

9. Ballard Memorial

37.7

9. Carlisle County

37.7

11. Hickman County

36.6

12. Fulton County

32.4

13. Fulton City

30.5

14. Christian Fellowship

14.5

15. Community Christian

8.5

2ND REGION

1. Hopkinsville

81.2

2. Christian County

81.0

3. Henderson County

66.6

4. University Heights

66.3

5. Madisonville

58.6

6. Hopkins Central

55.5

7. Webster County

54.2

8. Caldwell County

51.0

9. Lyon County

50.0

10. Livingston Central

43.6

11. Trigg County

36.6

12. Union County

35.8

13. Dawson Springs

34.1

14. Crittenden County

31.4

15. Fort Campbell

23.0

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

71.3

2. Apollo

71.2

3. Daviess County

70.4

4. Owensboro

67.9

5. Hancock County

62.3

6. Ohio County

60.7

7. Muhlenberg County

59.9

8. Meade County

58.3

9. Edmonson County

57.8

10. Grayson County

55.7

11. Butler County

55.1

12. Breckinridge County

53.1

13. McLean County

41.7

14. Whitesville Trinity

39.1

15. Cloverport

31.6

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

83.4

2. Franklin-Simpson

74.2

3. Greenwood

70.1

4. Russellville

70.0

5. Warren Central

68.8

6. Barren County

62.6

7. Monroe County

60.4

8. Warren East

60.3

9. Clinton County

59.5

10. Allen County

53.8

11. Todd Central

52.4

12. Logan County

51.7

13. Glasgow

48.9

14. South Warren

47.9

15. Cumberland County

46.3

16. Russell County

45.1

17. Metcalfe County

26.3

5TH REGION

1. North Hardin

77.6

2. Adair County

77.4

3. John Hardin

73.9

4. Taylor County

70.5

5. Bardstown

70.1

6. Central Hardin

65.5

7. Marion County

62.1

8. LaRue County

62.0

9. Elizabethtown

58.9

10. Bethlehem

58.3

11. Washington County

54.7

12. Nelson County

52.5

13. Caverna

48.8

14. Campbellsville

45.2

15. Fort Knox

44.3

16. Green County

43.4

17. Hart County

35.0

18. Thomas Nelson

32.2

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

84.8

2. Bullitt East

80.6

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

75.8

4. Valley

75.2

5. Doss

74.5

6. Butler

70.3

7. DeSales

69.5

8. Moore

63.7

9. Lou. Holy Cross

62.4

10. Fairdale

59.8

11. Southern

58.4

12. Iroquois

58.2

13. Jeffersontown

56.4

14. North Bullitt

55.3

15. Western

55.1

16. Bullitt Central

42.2

17. Beth Haven

39.5

18. Whitefield Academy

30.3

19. Evangel

17.4

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

83.6

2. Ballard

82.2

3. Waggener

76.7

4. Eastern

76.3

5. Louisville Christian

73.0

6. St. Xavier

72.0

7. Male

69.7

8. Central

68.7

9. Manual

59.6

10. Country Day

58.2

11. Seneca

56.3

12. Atherton

54.7

13. Collegiate

49.8

14. Shawnee

30.1

15. Portland Christian

29.8

16. St. Francis

25.7

17. Brown

24.7

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

79.4

2. South Oldham

78.7

3. Walton-Verona

70.9

4. Collins

68.7

5. Simon Kenton

68.1

6. Spencer County

66.2

7. Anderson County

65.4

8. North Oldham

64.9

9. Gallatin County

61.7

10. Williamstown

61.3

11. Shelby County

60.1

12. Grant County

54.8

13. Henry County

51.8

14. Eminence

51.4

15. Owen County

50.3

16. Carroll County

45.5

17. Trimble County

31.8

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

83.7

2. Cooper

79.2

3. Dixie Heights

76.6

4. Newport Catholic

69.4

5. Conner

66.0

6. Lloyd

64.1

7. Holmes

63.2

8. Beechwood

62.2

8. Ryle

62.2

10. Highlands

61.8

11. Newport

60.4

12. Cov. Holy Cross

60.3

13. Boone County

56.8

14. St. Henry

54.5

15. Ludlow

45.6

16. Bellevue

41.0

17. Dayton

39.8

18. Villa Madonna

37.1

19. Heritage Academy

0.1

19. Latin

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

80.9

2. Scott

70.9

3. Paris

69.7

4. Clark County

68.4

5. Pendleton County

67.6

6. Mason County

60.8

7. Bracken County

55.2

8. Montgomery County

53.8

9. Harrison County

53.2

10. Bourbon County

53.1

11. Bishop Brossart

52.1

12. Nicholas County

51.3

13. Augusta

46.1

14. Robertson County

39.4

15. Calvary Christian

31.3

16. St. Patrick

27.8

17. Silver Grove

14.8

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

84.6

2. Lexington Christian

81.2

3. Lexington Catholic

80.7

4. Paul Dunbar

79.8

5. Madison Central

76.2

6. Lafayette

73.7

7. Henry Clay

73.0

8. Bryan Station

70.7

9. Madison Southern

69.3

10. Woodford County

61.6

11. Sayre

61.2

12. Franklin County

58.7

13. Tates Creek

56.3

14. Frankfort

45.9

15. Western Hills

45.4

16. Model

41.8

17. Berea

38.5

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

78.5

2. Mercer County

76.5

3. Pulaski County

75.9

4. Lincoln County

68.7

5. Wayne County

68.6

6. West Jessamine

67.0

7. Boyle County

66.2

8. Rockcastle County

64.7

9. Casey County

61.0

10. Somerset

59.6

11. Danville

58.2

12. East Jessamine

57.1

13. McCreary Central

57.0

14. Garrard County

51.4

15. Burgin

28.2

16. Ky. School for Deaf

2.0

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

78.5

2. Corbin

76.2

3. South Laurel

75.5

4. North Laurel

74.4

5. Harlan County

70.5

6. Clay County

67.1

7. Whitley County

60.3

8. Jackson County

53.4

9. Barbourville

49.5

9. Lynn Camp

49.5

11. Bell County

48.5

12. Pineville

46.6

13. Harlan

45.1

14. Williamsburg

38.4

15. Oneida Baptist

38.2

16. Red Bird

31.0

17. Middlesboro

30.6

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

75.7

2. Knott Central

68.9

3. Cordia

67.4

4. Powell County

65.0

5. Letcher Central

63.8

6. Hazard

58.6

7. Breathitt County

57.8

8. Buckhorn

55.4

9. Wolfe County

55.2

10. Estill County

55.1

11. Leslie County

54.7

12. Jackson City

33.7

13. June Buchanan

31.3

14. Owsley County

21.4

15. Lee County

19.2

16. Jenkins

19.0

17. Riverside Christian

2.1

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

65.7

2. Lawrence County

63.9

3. Sheldon Clark

63.0

4. Pikeville

62.2

5. Magoffin County

59.1

6. Shelby Valley

58.5

7. East Ridge

53.3

8. Belfry

52.8

9. Paintsville

50.7

10. Pike Central

50.4

10. South Floyd

50.4

12. Allen Central

44.2

13. Phelps

39.2

14. Prestonsburg

39.0

15. Betsy Layne

25.7

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Elliott County

72.5

2. Boyd County

69.2

3. Greenup County

64.7

4. Rowan County

64.6

5. West Carter

62.7

6. East Carter

54.2

7. Ashland Blazer

54.1

8. Russell

50.0

9. Lewis County

49.3

10. Fairview

48.7

11. Bath County

48.4

12. Morgan County

46.7

13. Fleming County

43.1

14. Raceland

38.8

15. Menifee County

32.4

16. Rose Hill Christian

21.9

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Paris makes boys' All "A" Classic for first time in 15 years

View more video

Sports Videos