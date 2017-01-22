Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Another new No. 1 team for the boys

Scott County, which was ranked No. 1 last week, dropped a spot in the latest edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ high school basketball in Kentucky. Fern Creek (19-2) took over the top spot.
BOYS’ TOP 25
LW
1. Fern Creek (19-2)
84.8
2
2. Scott County (15-5)
84.6
1
3. Covington Catholic (16-5)
83.7
4
4. Louisville Trinity (19-3)
83.6
3
5. Bowling Green (17-2)
83.4
5
6. Ballard (15-4)
82.2
6
7. Hopkinsville (16-4)
81.2
10
7. Lexington Christian (15-4)
81.2
7
9. Christian Co. (14-4)
81.0
8
10. Campbell Co. (18-1)
80.9
9
11. Lexington Catholic (15-6)
80.7
11
12. Bullitt East (14-6)
80.6
12
13. Paul Dunbar (13-6)
79.8
14
14. Oldham County (16-4)
79.4
20
15. Cooper (15-4)
79.2
13
16. South Oldham (15-3)
78.7
t16
17. Southwestern (18-2)
78.5
t16
17. Knox Central (14-5)
78.5
15
19. North Hardin (14-7)
77.6
NR
20. Adair County (20-1)
77.4
18
21. Waggener (13-6)
76.7
t23
22. Dixie Heights (18-3)
76.6
NR
23. Mercer County (15-4)
76.5
NR
24. Eastern (12-7)
76.3
NR
25. Madison Central (11-11)
76.2
NR
25. Corbin (14-3)
76.2
19
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
72.6
2. Paducah Tilghman
71.9
3. Mayfield
71.1
4. Marshall County
70.4
5. McCracken County
66.7
6. Calloway County
58.0
7. Murray
56.3
8. St. Mary
44.7
9. Ballard Memorial
37.7
9. Carlisle County
37.7
11. Hickman County
36.6
12. Fulton County
32.4
13. Fulton City
30.5
14. Christian Fellowship
14.5
15. Community Christian
8.5
2ND REGION
1. Hopkinsville
81.2
2. Christian County
81.0
3. Henderson County
66.6
4. University Heights
66.3
5. Madisonville
58.6
6. Hopkins Central
55.5
7. Webster County
54.2
8. Caldwell County
51.0
9. Lyon County
50.0
10. Livingston Central
43.6
11. Trigg County
36.6
12. Union County
35.8
13. Dawson Springs
34.1
14. Crittenden County
31.4
15. Fort Campbell
23.0
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
71.3
2. Apollo
71.2
3. Daviess County
70.4
4. Owensboro
67.9
5. Hancock County
62.3
6. Ohio County
60.7
7. Muhlenberg County
59.9
8. Meade County
58.3
9. Edmonson County
57.8
10. Grayson County
55.7
11. Butler County
55.1
12. Breckinridge County
53.1
13. McLean County
41.7
14. Whitesville Trinity
39.1
15. Cloverport
31.6
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.4
2. Franklin-Simpson
74.2
3. Greenwood
70.1
4. Russellville
70.0
5. Warren Central
68.8
6. Barren County
62.6
7. Monroe County
60.4
8. Warren East
60.3
9. Clinton County
59.5
10. Allen County
53.8
11. Todd Central
52.4
12. Logan County
51.7
13. Glasgow
48.9
14. South Warren
47.9
15. Cumberland County
46.3
16. Russell County
45.1
17. Metcalfe County
26.3
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
77.6
2. Adair County
77.4
3. John Hardin
73.9
4. Taylor County
70.5
5. Bardstown
70.1
6. Central Hardin
65.5
7. Marion County
62.1
8. LaRue County
62.0
9. Elizabethtown
58.9
10. Bethlehem
58.3
11. Washington County
54.7
12. Nelson County
52.5
13. Caverna
48.8
14. Campbellsville
45.2
15. Fort Knox
44.3
16. Green County
43.4
17. Hart County
35.0
18. Thomas Nelson
32.2
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
84.8
2. Bullitt East
80.6
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
75.8
4. Valley
75.2
5. Doss
74.5
6. Butler
70.3
7. DeSales
69.5
8. Moore
63.7
9. Lou. Holy Cross
62.4
10. Fairdale
59.8
11. Southern
58.4
12. Iroquois
58.2
13. Jeffersontown
56.4
14. North Bullitt
55.3
15. Western
55.1
16. Bullitt Central
42.2
17. Beth Haven
39.5
18. Whitefield Academy
30.3
19. Evangel
17.4
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
83.6
2. Ballard
82.2
3. Waggener
76.7
4. Eastern
76.3
5. Louisville Christian
73.0
6. St. Xavier
72.0
7. Male
69.7
8. Central
68.7
9. Manual
59.6
10. Country Day
58.2
11. Seneca
56.3
12. Atherton
54.7
13. Collegiate
49.8
14. Shawnee
30.1
15. Portland Christian
29.8
16. St. Francis
25.7
17. Brown
24.7
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
79.4
2. South Oldham
78.7
3. Walton-Verona
70.9
4. Collins
68.7
5. Simon Kenton
68.1
6. Spencer County
66.2
7. Anderson County
65.4
8. North Oldham
64.9
9. Gallatin County
61.7
10. Williamstown
61.3
11. Shelby County
60.1
12. Grant County
54.8
13. Henry County
51.8
14. Eminence
51.4
15. Owen County
50.3
16. Carroll County
45.5
17. Trimble County
31.8
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.7
2. Cooper
79.2
3. Dixie Heights
76.6
4. Newport Catholic
69.4
5. Conner
66.0
6. Lloyd
64.1
7. Holmes
63.2
8. Beechwood
62.2
8. Ryle
62.2
10. Highlands
61.8
11. Newport
60.4
12. Cov. Holy Cross
60.3
13. Boone County
56.8
14. St. Henry
54.5
15. Ludlow
45.6
16. Bellevue
41.0
17. Dayton
39.8
18. Villa Madonna
37.1
19. Heritage Academy
0.1
19. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
80.9
2. Scott
70.9
3. Paris
69.7
4. Clark County
68.4
5. Pendleton County
67.6
6. Mason County
60.8
7. Bracken County
55.2
8. Montgomery County
53.8
9. Harrison County
53.2
10. Bourbon County
53.1
11. Bishop Brossart
52.1
12. Nicholas County
51.3
13. Augusta
46.1
14. Robertson County
39.4
15. Calvary Christian
31.3
16. St. Patrick
27.8
17. Silver Grove
14.8
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
84.6
2. Lexington Christian
81.2
3. Lexington Catholic
80.7
4. Paul Dunbar
79.8
5. Madison Central
76.2
6. Lafayette
73.7
7. Henry Clay
73.0
8. Bryan Station
70.7
9. Madison Southern
69.3
10. Woodford County
61.6
11. Sayre
61.2
12. Franklin County
58.7
13. Tates Creek
56.3
14. Frankfort
45.9
15. Western Hills
45.4
16. Model
41.8
17. Berea
38.5
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
78.5
2. Mercer County
76.5
3. Pulaski County
75.9
4. Lincoln County
68.7
5. Wayne County
68.6
6. West Jessamine
67.0
7. Boyle County
66.2
8. Rockcastle County
64.7
9. Casey County
61.0
10. Somerset
59.6
11. Danville
58.2
12. East Jessamine
57.1
13. McCreary Central
57.0
14. Garrard County
51.4
15. Burgin
28.2
16. Ky. School for Deaf
2.0
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
78.5
2. Corbin
76.2
3. South Laurel
75.5
4. North Laurel
74.4
5. Harlan County
70.5
6. Clay County
67.1
7. Whitley County
60.3
8. Jackson County
53.4
9. Barbourville
49.5
9. Lynn Camp
49.5
11. Bell County
48.5
12. Pineville
46.6
13. Harlan
45.1
14. Williamsburg
38.4
15. Oneida Baptist
38.2
16. Red Bird
31.0
17. Middlesboro
30.6
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
75.7
2. Knott Central
68.9
3. Cordia
67.4
4. Powell County
65.0
5. Letcher Central
63.8
6. Hazard
58.6
7. Breathitt County
57.8
8. Buckhorn
55.4
9. Wolfe County
55.2
10. Estill County
55.1
11. Leslie County
54.7
12. Jackson City
33.7
13. June Buchanan
31.3
14. Owsley County
21.4
15. Lee County
19.2
16. Jenkins
19.0
17. Riverside Christian
2.1
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
65.7
2. Lawrence County
63.9
3. Sheldon Clark
63.0
4. Pikeville
62.2
5. Magoffin County
59.1
6. Shelby Valley
58.5
7. East Ridge
53.3
8. Belfry
52.8
9. Paintsville
50.7
10. Pike Central
50.4
10. South Floyd
50.4
12. Allen Central
44.2
13. Phelps
39.2
14. Prestonsburg
39.0
15. Betsy Layne
25.7
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
72.5
2. Boyd County
69.2
3. Greenup County
64.7
4. Rowan County
64.6
5. West Carter
62.7
6. East Carter
54.2
7. Ashland Blazer
54.1
8. Russell
50.0
9. Lewis County
49.3
10. Fairview
48.7
11. Bath County
48.4
12. Morgan County
46.7
13. Fleming County
43.1
14. Raceland
38.8
15. Menifee County
32.4
16. Rose Hill Christian
21.9
