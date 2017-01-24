High School Sports

January 24, 2017 3:02 PM

2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Whitney Creech

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The third finalist is:

WHITNEY CREECH

2016 claim to fame: Jenkins girls’ hoops star (50.3 ppg) became the first high school player in Kentucky history, female or male, to exceed 5,000 points (5,527) in a career.

What a voter said: “Fifty points a game! Who does that? An incredible year to cap off an eye-popping career.” — Neal Bradley, Murray State Racers radio play-by-play announcer

Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm

