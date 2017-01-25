Crittenden County girls keep Sayre waiting for first All ‘A’ Classic victory

Destiny determined that Crittenden County would need four extra minutes to claim its first girls’ All “A” Classic victory. Sayre will have to wait a little while longer.
Crittenden County defeated the Spartans 45-42 in the first round of the annual small-school tournament Wednesday night at the Frankfort Convention Center. The Rockets had made the tournament five times previously, going 0-5. Rockets Coach Shannon Hodge liked her team’s chances after regulation ended.
“When we got to that point I really had a great feeling about it,” Hodge said. “ ... They had some runs on us and we didn’t falter in coming back and holding our ground.”
Sayre dropped to 0-3 in the All “A” Classic state tournament. The Spartans reached the tournament for the first time in 2014, a fact not lost on senior Ellie Alford.
“It’s exciting to see all the pep and energy come out of all the Sayre students once we achieved this,” Alford said. “We played hard. It’s hard that we didn’t get through the first round, but we’ll just keep getting better through our season.”
Cassidy Moss had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Rockets, who didn’t lead until about 28 seconds left in the second quarter.
Sayre, which led by as many as seven points in the first half and five points in the third quarter, went down 33-30 in the fourth quarter but rallied to force overtime. Dee Dee Wheeler was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 41 seconds of regulation for the Spartans. Crittenden County scored the first five points of the overtime period, and Sayre couldn’t recover.
Kaya Davis, a sophomore forward, had 16 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals to lead Sayre. She was matched up with Moss, a contender for 2nd Region Player of the Year, for most of the night.
“I feel like it was hard to get position against (her),” Davis said. “She was pretty solid. It was hard to get around her.”
West Carter 58, Owensboro Catholic 55: Despite a potential season-ending injury and finishing on the negative side of several statistics, West Carter scored a first-round win in the final game of the morning session. It was the Comets’ first win in All “A” Classic state tournament since it made the finals in 2002; they’d went 0-4 in their openers since then.
Hannah Bear, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 18 points for West Carter. She was 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, including two go-ahead triples inside the final 2:30.
A glance at the box score would lead one to think Owensboro Catholic won in a rout. The Aces, rated about 12 points better in the Cantrall Ratings, outrebounded West Carter 42-13 and shot 52.2 percent from the field compared to 40.8 percent for the Comets.
One area in which West Carter thrived? Three-point shooting: the Comets were 11 of 26 from beyond the arc (42.3 percent) while the Aces went 0-for-6.
“Everybody doesn’t think that we can play as well as we did and I think this can be an eye-opener for people to come out and watch us play,” Bear said.
Murray 66, Danville 37: Maddie Waldrop finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes for the Tigers, who are favored to win their second straight All “A” Classic championship. Macey Turley (17) and Alexandria Mayes (11) also finished in double-figure scoring for the winners. Ivy Turner had 14 points to lead the Admirals.
Murray will meet Monroe County, 52-49 winners over Covington Holy Cross on Wednesday, in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Falcons are the second-highest rated team in the field.
Harlan 51, Paintsville 38: Jordan Brock scored 23 points and dished out seven assists for the Dragons, who will seek their second straight semifinals trip when they take on Crittenden County in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.
Leslie Co. 70, Ky. Country Day 20: Leslie County’s 50-point win was two points shy of tying the tournament record for largest margin of victory.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
All ‘A” Classic
At Frankfort Convention Center
Wednesday’s first round
Murray 66, Danville 37
Monroe Co. 52, Cov. Holy Cross 49
Trimble Co. 35, Presentation 23
West Carter 58, Owensboro Cath. 55
Harlan 51, Paintsville 38
Crittenden County 45, Sayre 42 (OT)
Leslie Co. 70, Ky. Country Day 20
Nicholas Co. vs. Green Co., (n)
Friday’s quarterfinals
8:30 a.m.: Murray (17-3) vs. Monroe Co. (20-2)
10 a.m.: Trimble Co. (14-3) vs. West Carter (13-6)
11:30 a.m.: Harlan (17-5) vs. Crittenden County (17-3)
1 p.m.: Leslie County (17-3) vs. Nicholas Co.-Green Co. winner
Comments