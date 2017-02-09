Thursday’s Kentucky high school basketball scores

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul Pause

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:44 "Everybody's career is important to me."

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK