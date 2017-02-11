Lexington Catholic wins first boys’ swimming region title; Dunbar takes girls’ and combined championships

Lexington Catholic was able to put a chink into Paul Laurence Dunbar’s armor, but the Bulldogs still left Barbourville with two out of the three swimming and diving team titles after the 8th Region swim meet at the Stivers Aquatic and Wellness Center finished Saturday.
Dunbar won the combined meet title for the 10th year in a row and took home the girls’ title for the eighth straight season. LexCath won the boys’ team title, ending a run of five straight championships by the Dunbar boys, who finished second. It was Catholic’s first boys’ region title.
LexCath’s boys set nine school records and eighth region records during the meet, Coach Dave Little tweeted out after the meet concluded. They had eight first-place finishes, including wins by Zach Hils in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle, events in which he won state titles last season. He also was part of Catholic’s first-place 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams on Saturday.
“Breaking this many records and seeing them dominate they way they did was unbelievable,” Little told the Herald-Leader via Twitter. “ … The scary part is that they are still young. All of the individual event winners for us are all sophomores. These boys are just getting started and I'm just lucky to be along for the ride.”
8th Region Swimming and Diving Results
Combined teams—1. Paul Laurence Dunbar 708, 2. Lexington Catholic 553, 3. Scott County 486, 4. Tates Creek 399, 5. Lafayette 372, 6. Madison Central 368, 7. Henry Clay 300, 8. Montgomery County 238, 9. Sayre 216
Boys’ teams—1. Lexington Catholic 359, 2. Paul Laurence Dunbar 308, 3. Scott County 302, 4. Lafayette 197, 5. Henry Clay 181, 6. Madison Central 139, 7. Montgomery County 137, 8. Tates Creek 93, 9. Bourbon County 73, 10. Bryan Station 63, 11. Lexington Christian 87, t12. Sayre 46, t12. Madison Southern 46, 14. Model 45
Girls’ teams—1. Paul Laurence Dunbar 400, 2. Tates Creek 306, 3. Madison Central 229, 4. Lexington Catholic 194, 5. Scott County 184, 6. Lafayette 175, 7. Sayre 170, 8. Henry Clay 119, 9. Montgomery County 101, 10. Lexington Christian 87, 11. Bourbon County 36, 12. Madison Southern 32, 13. Model 25, 14. Clark County 16
Boys’ results
200-yard medley—1. Lexington Catholic 1:35.05 (Matt Menke, Thomas Strother, Zach Hils, Scott Scanlon), 2. Scott County 1:39.49 (Kaleb Brannock, Josh Stidham, Jake O’Neill, Zach Wallen)
200 freestyle—1. Trent Lakes, Madison Central, 1:41.11; 2. Matt Menke, Lexington Catholic, 1:41.73
200 individual medley—1. Zach Hils, Lexington Catholic, 1:49.53; 2. Benjamin MeKeown, Dunbar, 1:56.84
50 freestyle—1. Scott Scanlon, Lexington Catholic, 21.19; 2. Jake O’Neill, Scott County, 21.85
1-meter diving—1. Jonah Dunn, Lafayette, 482.85; 2. Seth Greer, Madison Central, 462.75
100 butterfly—1. Matthew Street, Henry Clay, 50.61; 2. Brandon Turner, Madison Southern, 53.20
100 freestyle—1. Zach Hils, Lexington Catholic, 45.45; 2. Scott Scanlon, Lexington Catholic, 47.30
500 freestyle—1. Chase Mattingly, Dunbar, 4:36.00; 2. Thomas Strother, Lexington Catholic, 4:52.66
200 freestyle relay—1. Lafayette 1:32.16 (Connor hood, Bryan Mclellan, Michael Lozovoy, Jack Brester); 2. Scott County 1:32.47 (Kaleb Brannock, Evan Hawkins, Nathan Wallen, Jared Caudill)
100 backstroke—1. Matt Menke, Lexington Catholic, 50.46; 2. Trent Lakes, Madison Central, 51.40
100 breaststoke—1. Thomas Strother, Lexington Catholic, 58.18; 2. Benjamin McKeown, Dunbar, 58.64
400 freestyle relay—1. Lexington Catholic 3:10.56 (Matt Menke, Patrick Schneider, Jeffrey Schriefer-Flores, Zach Hils); 2. Scott County 3:16.81 (Jake O’Neill, Josh Stidham, Jared Caudill, Zach Wallen)
Girls’ results
200-yard medley—1. Dunbar 1:50.48 (Keeton Crowe, Taylor Colony, Lauren Denham, Emily Bravard); 2. Madison Central 1:51.82 (Abby Thompson, Tilly Baldwin, Eliza Miller, Olivia Young)
200 freestyle—1. Rachel Klinker, Tates Creek, 1:49.69; 2. Lanier Whitton, Dunbar, 1:54.77
200 individual medley—1. Tilly Baldwin, Madison Central, 2:10.60; 2. Hannah Freibert, Henry Clay, 2:12.06
50 freestyle—1. Mallory Shake, Tates Creek, 24.17; 2. Sarah Phillips, Dunbar, 24.37
1-meter diving—1. Flanary Patterson, Madison Southern, 533.00; 2. Mackie Redford, Lexington Catholic, 497.00
100 butterfly—1. Lauren Denham, Dunbar, 56.58; 2. Izzy Jackson, Scott County, 57.14
100 freestyle—1. Mallory Shake, Tates Creek, 52.54; 2. Sarah Phillips, Dunbar, 53.05
500 freestyle—1. Rachel Klinker, Tates Creek, 4:51.31; 2. Lauren Denham, Dunbar, 4:55.46
200 freestyle relay—1. Tates Creek 1:37.76 (Kailey Lewis, Rachel Klinker, Emma Ivey, Mallory Shake); 2. Dunbar 1:39.81 (Sarah Phillips, Lanier Whitton, Kelsey Siebenthaler, Taylor Colony)
100 backstroke—1. Lanier Whitton, Dunbar, 58.61; 2. Izzy Jackson, Scott County, 58.77
100 breaststoke—1. Hannah Freibert, Henry Clay, 1:07.10; 2. Tilly Baldwin, Madison Central, 1:08.28
400 freestyle relay—1. Tates Creek 3:31.31 (Kailey Lewis, Mallory Shake, Whitney Powell, Rachel Klinker); 2. Dunbar 3:33.59 (Lauren Denham, Lanier Whitton, Sarah Phillips, Sahar Mohammadzadeh)
