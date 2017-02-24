Madison Southern ends Madison Central’s 21-year reign as 44th District champs

For the first time in more than two decades, the 44th District has a new boys’ basketball champion.
Madison Southern knocked off Madison Central 44-33 at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena on Friday night, ending Central’s streak of 21 straight district crowns and avenging a two-point loss to the Indians in the season opener.
A three-pointer by Kenyon McKee got the Indians within 9-7 at the end of the first quarter but they would get no closer. Led by senior Bryar Rose, who scored a game-high 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting, Southern never trailed en route to its 10th straight win. Shawn Short added 11 points for the Eagles, knocking down all three of his shots from the field, including two three-pointers. Michael Jefferson chipped in seven points along with nine rebounds and five assists.
The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field as a team, including a 6-for-12 mark from the perimeter, while holding the Indians to 29 percent shooting.
Jacori Miller had a team-high nine points for Central while Dustin Gerald had five points, eight rebounds and four assists.
A rubber match between the cross-county rivals could be in the cards. Both teams will compete in the 11th Region Tournament, which kicks off next Monday at EKU.
44TH DISTRICT FINALS AT EKU
MADISON SOUTHERN 44, MADISON CENTRAL 33
Madison Central (18-14) — Gerald 5, Minter 2, Miller 9, Roberts 5, McKee 5, Mayes 5, Muntz 2.
Madison Southern (26-5) — Rose 13, Miller 9, Jefferson 7, Short 11, McCreath 1, Rogers 3.
Madison Central
7
7
8
11
—
33
Madison Southern
9
9
10
16
—
44
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments