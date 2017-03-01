Kentucky high school basketball: Wednesday’s regional tournament scores

The 2017 road to the Sweet Sixteen has moved on to the regional round. Below are links to scores, box scores and brackets to help you keep up with all the boys’ and girls’ region tournament action this week around Kentucky. There’s also a Twitter feed pulling live high school updates from all around the state.
Boys’ box scores compiled by the Herald-Leader
Girls’ box scores compiled by the Herald-Leader
Tonight’s boys’ scores from the KHSAA
Tonight’s girls’ scores from the KHSAA
Brackets for every region in Kentucky
Coaches, if you have results to report, please call our Sports desk at (859) 231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026 after 5 p.m.
