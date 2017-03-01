Highlights: No. 5 Covington Catholic boys advance; Manual girls upset Male

Covington Catholic 57, Dixie Heights 45: Led by senior Cole Vonhandorf, No. 5 Covington Catholic shot 49 percent from the field and knocked off Dixie Heights in the opening round of the 9th Region Tournament at Northern Kentucky University on Wednesday. Vonhandorf scored 18 points on 6-of-13 field-goal shooting to go along with seven rebounds. C.J. Frederick added 15 points, and Aiden Ruthsatz had 13. Hunter Meyer had a game-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the loss.
Campbell County 55, Clark County 45: Garren Bertsch scored a team-high 19 points as the Camels knocked off the Cardinals in the first round of the 10th Region Tournament at Mason County. Will Philpot had a double-double in the loss with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls games
Manual 65, Male 64 (OT): Marlena Groves made a layup at the buzzer off a pass from Jeanay Riley to send No. 9 Manual past No. 3 Male in overtime of the 7th Region semifinals at Valley High School on Wednesday night. The game-winner was Groves’ only bucket of the game. Jaela Johnson led the Crimsons with 23 points, making 4 of 5 shots from the perimeter. Nila Blackford contributed a double-double to the win with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Tonysha Curry had 16 rebounds. Ciaja Harbison led Male with 21 points.
Sacred Heart 72, Eastern 46: What looked like a close matchup on paper turned into a rout as the No. 6 Valkyries jumped all over No. 11 Eastern, building a 42-17 halftime lead on their way to victory in the 7th Region semifinals.
Kiki Samsel led the way with 16 points, and Grace Berger added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sacred Heart went 20-for-23 from the free-throw line, shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded the Eagles 36-19.
The Valkyries will look to keep the ride rolling when they face No. 9 Manual in Saturday’s championship.
Butler and Bullitt East girls will meet in 6th Region finals
No. 1 Butler used a 22-10 run in the third quarter to topple No. 13 Mercy 59-39 in the semifinals of the 6th Region Tournament. Three Bearettes hit double-figure scoring in the win, including Molly Lockhart, who scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Butler will face No. 10 Bullitt East in Saturday’s finals after the Chargers routed North Bullitt 66-38 in Wednesday’s first semifinal. Led by Louisville signee Lindsey Duvall, who scored 24 points and sank 4 of 7 three-pointers, Bullitt East built a 39-21 halftime lead and forced 25 Eagles turovers.
