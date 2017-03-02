Prep boys’ highlights: Paris stays hot, Bonny tops 30 in Estill win

Paris 68, Robertson County 42: Junior guard Eric Johnson was one of four Greyhounds to score in double figures as Paris routed the Black Devils in the opening round of the 10th Region Tournament at Mason County. Johnson had a game-high 14 points while Jordan Davis, Ryan Davis and Jekobi Wells each scored 12. The Greyhounds have won 17 of their last 18 games.
Scott 75, Mason County 57: Jake Ohmer scored nine of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles pulled away from the Royals in the 10th Region Tournament. Mason County was within eight points after the third quarter but lost ground when Levi Dunaway, who scored 15 points, fouled out. Vincent Dumlao added 17 for the Eagles. Tyrion Fox led Mason County with 19 points.
Scott will face Paris in the semifinals on Monday.
Estill County 55, Buckhorn 49: Caleb Bonny hit the 30-point mark for the second straight game, torching the Buckhorn defense for 32 to lead the Engineers past the Wildcats in the first round of the 14th Region Tournament at Breathitt County on Thursday. The junior guard scored 30 points in Estill’s 56th District championship win over Powell County last week.
The Engineers built a 29-13 halftime lead and hit 21 of 39 shots from the field.
South Oldham 76, Walton-Verona 64: Junior forward Devin Young scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead South Oldham past Walton-Verona in the opening round of the 8th Region Tournament at Henry County. The Dragons led by just one point after three quarters but hit four three-pointers in the fourth, including two from Young. South Oldham made 11 threes. Deionte Miles had a team-high 16 points for Walton-Verona.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments