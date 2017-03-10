Franklin County's Thacker needles star after Flyers' thrilling Sweet 16 win

Lexington Christian defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, the defending state boys' basketball champions, 68-64 in the 43rd District semifinals Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. LCA advanced to a district title game and the regional round of the postseason for the first time in program history.
Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Taveion Hollingsworth became Lexington's all-time leading scorer in boys' basketball after connecting on this jumper with 3:26 left in the third quarter of Dunbar's game at West Jessamine on Feb. 14, 2017.
The Paris boys' basketball team defeated Bracken County,64-52, in the finals of the 10th Region All "A" Tournament at home on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Eric Johnson scored 24 of his game-high 29 points in the second half for the Greyhounds.
Paris senior Jekobi Wells scored 18 points, including the game-winning shot, in the Greyhounds' 61-60 win over Fayette County (Ga.) in the quarterfinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.