Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals

Joey Thacker discusses the Flyers' victory over Holmes that sent them to their second straight state championship game.
High School Sports

LCA boys' basketball makes school history

Lexington Christian defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, the defending state boys' basketball champions, 68-64 in the 43rd District semifinals Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. LCA advanced to a district title game and the regional round of the postseason for the first time in program history.

