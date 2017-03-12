Mercer County takes girls' Sweet Sixteen title

Mercer County defeated Franklin County, 85-71, in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen finals Sunday, March 12, 2017.
LCA boys' basketball makes school history

Lexington Christian defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, the defending state boys' basketball champions, 68-64 in the 43rd District semifinals Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. LCA advanced to a district title game and the regional round of the postseason for the first time in program history.

