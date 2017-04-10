District season starts Tueday for most Lexington baseball teams

Life comes at you like a fastball once district baseball season starts in Lexington.
Just ask Lafayette, which at No. 6 is the highest-rated city team in the latest Prep Baseball Report rankings. The Generals host No. 10 Lexington Catholic Tuesday night in the 43rd District opener for both teams. The 43rd District has opted to play its district series as back-to-backs this year, so the Knights will then return home and welcome Lafayette to their place on Wednesday.
Lafayette Coach Chris Langston said his team’s still working on its everyday lineup and developing its bullpen, but he was pleased with its 3-0 showing during a visit to Fort Walton Beach last week. The Generals (7-1) have won seven straight games since losing their opener to Bryan Station.
“The team is very excited to get the district games started after a good spring break trip where we were challenged by some good teams,” said Langston. “ ... It will be a good test this week.”
Lexington Christian (6-8) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (6-6) start their district series at LCA on Tuesday before a tilt at Dunbar Wednesday. Each will look to bounce back after losing their last four games in Florida.
In the 42nd District, Henry Clay visits Bryan Station on Tuesday before the Defenders (4-6) make a return trip Wednesday. The Blue Devils (8-4) have won three straight, a streak that started with a 14-13 decision over Dunbar in Florida, which came five days after the Bulldogs drilled them, 12-2, in a six-inning decision in Lexington. Bryan Station is 3-1 over its last four games and is 2-1 against Lexington competition this year.
Tates Creek, ranked 18th, was responsible for the Defenders’ first city loss but so far that’s the Commodores’ only city win. Creek dropped 3-2 and 4-3 games to Henry Clay and Sayre late last month and won’t get a shot to even up the ledger until their 43rd District opener against Lafayette at home on April 18 (followed by an April 19 trip at Lafayette). The Commodores (6-3) will host Madison Central, the top-ranked 11th Region team at No. 4, on Tuesday; they fell 2-1 at home against the Indians in their second game of the season back on March 16.
Sayre visits Clark County on Monday before starting its district season at Scott County, the fifth-ranked team in the state, on Tuesday. The Spartans (7-5) started the season in the top 25 and are considered one of PBR’s “next best five” outside of the rankings, but dropped four of their first six games. Sayre has gone 5-1 since that stretch.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
42nd District baseball series
Tuesday: Henry Clay at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.; Sayre at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.;
Wednesday: Scott County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.; Bryan Station at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
April 18: Sayre at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.; Scott County at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
April 19: Bryan Station at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.; Henry Clay at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
April 25: Bryan Station at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.; Sayre at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
April 26: Henry Clay at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.; Scott County at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.
43rd District baseball series
Tuesday: Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Lexington Catholic at Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Lexington Christian at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.; Lafayette at Lexington Catholic, 8 p.m.
April 18: Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Lafayette at Tates Creek, 8 p.m.
April 19: Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Tates Creek at Lafayette, 8 p.m.
April 25: Lexington Catholic at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.; Tates Creek at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.
April 26: Lexington Christian at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
May 2: Paul Laurence Dunbar at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette, 8 p.m.
May 3: Tates Creek at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.; Lafayette at Lexington Christian, 8 p.m.
May 9: Tates Creek at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Lafayette at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 8 p.m.
May 10: Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lafayette, 8 p.m.
