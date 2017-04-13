The only thing more impressive than this pitcher’s drop curve? Her eight tattoos.

This is the first in a series of question-and-answer sessions with Lexington softball players.

Bryan Station’s softball team, off to a 6-9 start in 2017, has already eclipsed its win total from a season ago. Let’s get to know Katie Hurley, a senior pitcher for the Defenders.

Q&A with Katie Hurley

Q: What’s next for you?

A: I’m about to move to North Carolina for college. I’m going to Johnson and Wales in Charlotte.

Q: How’d you come to that decision?

A: I just don’t want to go anywhere in state. I just want to go far.

Q: What’s your softball background?

A: I play travel ball for the Kentucky Cannons. I started that last summer. We’re actually going to the World Series this summer in Panama. I started pitching like two or three years ago. I don’t really know why I started (laughing). I like throwing.

Q: How’s your time at Bryan Station been?

A: I’ve really liked it. It’s a family here. Everybody treats each other really good. We have a lot of new people this year but it’s always the same.

Q: What’s your best pitch?

A: I like my drop curve. It usually works pretty good.

Hurley has several distinguishable arm tattoos.

Q: How many tattoos do you have?

A: I have eight. (She points to a fresh design on top of her left hand.) I actually got this one like two days ago.

Q: What’s the meaning behind all of them?

A: This one (right forearm) is just a bible verse I really like. This (right shoulder) was my first tattoo, it’s my mom’s birthday. And then I have a big one on my back for my cousin. Her and this guy had a baby and he passed away not too long ago. And then on my (right) side I have a quote in Arabic that says “Your faith has to be greater than your fear.” I just like going by that.

The flowers (left shoulder and forearm) are for my nana, and I just added on to it. This (left hand) is for like, peace, strength and power.”

Q: Did you get them all at the same place?

A: I got this one (right shoulder) at Underground Ink and then I have a family friend (who knows this guy) and I have stuck with him ever since.

Q: Are opponents intimidated by your ink?

A: A lot of people just stare at them every time we play a game, so, yeah (laughing).