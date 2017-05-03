Bryan Station boys, Tates Creek girls win Fayette County track & field championships

On a night that was unusually windy and unseasonably chilly, a pair of Lexington track and field teams were hot.
The Bryan Station boys and Tates Creek girls braved the elements on their way to dominant team victories at the Fayette County Championships at Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Senior stud Isaiah McCall paced the Defenders, who finished with 183 points — 32 points ahead of second-place Tates Creek. McCall won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles as well as the 100-meter dash. The University of Cincinnati signee also achored Bryan Station’s first-place 4x200 relay team.
Bryan Station Coach Kathy Broadnax said McCall is running better than he ever has.
“He is on fire,” she said. “He’s working really hard leading up to state. His times are there and his goals are set.”
Asked about those goals, McCall didn’t balk.
“I want the state record in the 300,” he said.
Maliq Trigg came up big for Bryan Station as well, finishing just behind McCall in the 100 dash and winning the 200 dash. The Defenders also got a huge boost from senior Jordan Hampton, who set a personal record by clearing 14 feet to win the pole vault. Hampton now owns the highest recorded pole vault in Class 3A this year.
“I never thought I’d be going this high last year, I didn’t even think about it,” Hampton said. “Now it’s time to go out and get 15 (feet).”
The Tates Creek girls rode their long-distance runners to a 37-point victory over second-place Bryan Station. Commodores sophomore Jenna Strange breezed to a win in the 1,600-meter run, finishing 42 seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Scheller of Henry Clay.
Tates Creek head coach Jonathan Hawks said he’s Strange’s biggest fan.
“Jenna is probably one of the most important girls on our team because she can do so many things,” he said. “Those longer runs are really hard races that not a lot of people can really bear. I just enjoy watching her because she’s so competitive and aggressive. She’s a beast.”
Strange said Hawks, who took over head coaching duties this year after serving as an assistant last year, has played a big role in rounding the Commodores’ distance runners into shape.
“With Hawks as the head coach he’s definitely brought the sprinters and distance runners together more to where we all feel like more of a team,” she said. “He’s a lot more hands-on with the distance runners and is always pumping us up and makes it a great environment for everyone.”
Hawks’ approach bore fruit on Tuesday as Strange’s title in the 1,600 was followed by Emma Wells’ win in the 3,200 and a 1-2 showing in the 800, with Shae Robertson finishing three seconds ahead of teammate Waveney Brooks.
Brooke Raglin was in top form for the Bryan Station girls. The Louisville signee dominated in winning the 100 and 200 dashes while anchoring the Defenders’ 4x200 relay champs. Maya Homer had a big night for the host Generals, who finished third in the girls’ competition. The Union College signee won both the 100 and 300 hurdles going away.
