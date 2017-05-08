High School Sports

May 08, 2017 8:27 PM

Boys’ and girls’ Region 11 tennis tournament results

High school tennis

REGION 11 TOURNAMENT

At Shillito Park

(In bracket order)

Boys’ singles first round

M.Castle, Henry Clay, bye

S.Landis, Sayre, def. J.Yang, Lafayette, 6-1, 6-0

C.Wilson, Model, bye

E.Spradlin, Woodford Co., def. B.Allen, Madison Central, 6-1, 6-0

D.Renfrow, Scott Co., bye

B.Oliver, Lex. Christian, def. R.Spencer, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0

H.Mathews, Paul Dunbar, def. C.Richard, Lafayette, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0

B.Deaton, Lex. Catholic, bye

E.Bentley, Woodford Co., def. A.Shalash, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0

S.Jones, Scott Co., bye

J.Massey, Lex. Christian, def. J.Brinkenhopp, Madison Central, 6-0, 6-1

I.Walton, Bryan Station, bye

O.Lange, Model, def. T.Taylor, Sayre, 6-4, 6-4

N.Tapp, Henry Clay, bye

Boys’ singles second round

M.Halpin, Paul Dunbar, def. H.Gregg, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0

M.Castle, Henry Clay, def. S.Landis, Sayre, 6-1, 6-0

C.Wilson, Model, def. E.Spradlin, Woodford Co., 6-1, 6-0

D.Renfrow, Scott Co., def. B.Oliver, Lex. Christian, 6-3, 6-2

B.Deaton, Lex. Catholic, def. H.Mathews, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-2

S.Jones, Scott Co., def. E.Bentley, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-2

I.Walton, Bryan Station, def. J.Massey, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-1

N.Tapp, Henry Clay, def. O.Lange, Model, 6-1, 6-0

Girls’ singles first round

O.Gallagher, Scott Co., bye

R.Jobe, Woodford Co., def. M.Reddy, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-1

K.Mair, Lex. Catholic, bye

K.Nash, Madison Central, def. R.Bellomy, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0

K.Robeson, Henry Clay, bye

L.Prince, Lex. Christian, def. S.Wang, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0

C.Hager, Sayre, bye

M.Gatsos, Lafayette, def. P.Erslan, Model, 6-1, 6-2

C.Crump, Madison Central, def. O.Burke, Tates Creek, 6-1, 7-6, 7-1

C.Denney, Scott Co., bye

N.Mohammadzadeh def. E.Prigge, Lafayette, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

A.Miller, Lex. Catholic, bye

A.Beck, Woodford Co., def. A.Shields, Bryan Station, 6-1, 6-1

P.Schaffer, Henry Clay, bye

J.Adams, Sayre, def. S.Warns, Model, 6-0, 6-1

L.Waddles, Lex. Christian, bye

Girls’ singles second round

O.Gallagher, Scott Co., def. R.Jobe, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-0

K.Mair, Lex. Catholic, def. K.Nash, Madison Central, 6-0, 6-0

K.Robeson, Henry Clay, def. L.Prince, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-0

C.Hager, Sayre, def. M.Gatsos, Lafayette, 6-1, 6-2

C.Denney, Scott Co., def. C.Crump, Madison Central, 6-3, 6-3

A.Miller, Lex. Catholic, def. N.Mohammadzadeh, 6-0, 6-0

P.Schaffer, Henry Clay, def. A.Beck, Woodford Co., 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

L.Waddles, Lex. Christian, def. J.Adams, Sayre, 6-1, 6-0

Boys’ doubles first round

Andrews-Telfar, Henry Clay, bye

Nielson-Dean, Sayre, def. Gerken-Strunk, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-2

True-Loxley, Lex. Catholic, bye

Sontenam-Neyland, Paul Dunbar, def. Hunt-Johnson, Bryan Station, 6-3, 6-1

Frisbie-Benson, Model, bye

Turner-Rice, Scott Co., def. Robinette-Guijosa, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0

McIntyre-Wade, Woodford Co., bye

Hendrix-Brubaker, Madison Central, def. Johns-Adair, Lafayette, 6-0, 6-0

Ison-Stiefel, Woodford Co., def. Messner-Philpot, Lex. Christian, 7-6, 7-5

Uno-Kamenani, Paul Dunbar, bye

Johnson-Blevins, Model, def. Lockhart-Shalash, Tates Creek, 6-2, 3-6 (10-5)

Folsom-Priest, Henry Clay, bye

Bratton-Levy, Sayre, def. Adams-Jones, Scott Co., NA

Mitchell-Pellegrino, Lafayette, bye

Hardin-Williams, Madison Central, def. Smith-Wilder, Bryan Station, 6-2, 7-5

Ko-Kaplan, Lex. Catholic, bye

Boys’ doubles second round

Andrews-Telfar, Henry Clay, def. Neilson-Dean, Sayre, 6-0, 6-2

True-Loxley, Lex. Catholic, def. Sontenam-Neyland, Paul Dunbar, 6-3, 6-1

Frisbie-Benson-Model, def. Turner-Rice, Scott Co., 6-0, 6-0

McIntyre-Wade, Woodford Co., def. Hendrix-Brubaker, Madison Central, 7-5, 6-3

Uno-Kamenani, Paul Dunbar, def. Ison-Stiefel, Woodford Co., 6-0, 7-5

Folsom-Priest, Henry Clay, def. Johnson-Blevins, Model, 6-1, 6-0

Mitchell-Pellegrino, Lafayette, def. Bratton-Levy, Sayre, 6-4, 6-2

Ko-Kaplan, Lex. Catholic, def. Hardin-Williams, Madison Central, 6-2, 6-0

Girls’ doubles first round

Moore-Gardner, Scott Co., bye

Austin-Smith, Model, def. Green-Toleman, Lafayette, 6-2, 6-4

Olive-Pettigrew, Lex. Christian, bye

King-Batman, Woodford Co., def. Burtes-Taste, Bryan Station, def.

Miller-Shashy, Lex. Catholic, bye

Hardesty-Donofrio, Henry Clay, def. Hughes-Long, Madison Central, 6-1, 7-5

Burch-Lee, Paul Dunbar, bye

Bacha-Backer, Sayre, def. Sither-Harrington, Tates Creek, 6-1, 1-6 (10-8)

Mauche-Bassetti, Paul Dunbar, def. Mora-Castillo, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0

Jones-Moore, Scott Co., bye

Brewer-Wang, Lafayette, def. Florell-Pinto, Model, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8

Campbell-Hardesty, Henry Clay, bye

Rahimzadeh-Rice, Madison Central, def. Christiensen-Bargeron, Sayre, 6-2, 6-7, 10-6

Farrell-Vollet, Lex. Catholic, bye

Feldner-Feldner, Woodford Co., def. Jones-Jones, Tates Creek, 7-5, 6-1

Lancaster-Hill, Lex. Christian, bye

Girls’ doubles second round

Moore-Gardner, Scott Co., def. Austin-Smith, Model, 6-0, 6-0

Olive-Pettigrew, Lex. Christian, def. King-Batman, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-2

Miller-Shashy, Lex. Catholic, def. Hardesty-Donofrio, Henry Clay, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)

Burch-Lee, Paul Dunbar, def. Bacha-Backer, Sayre, 6-4, 6-2

Jones-Moore, Scott Co., def. Mauche-Bassetti, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0

Campbell-Hardesty, Henry Clay, def. Brewer-Wang, Lafayette, 6-0, 6-0

Farrell-Vollet, Lex. Catholic, def. Rahimzadeh-Rice, Madison Central, 6-1, 6-0

Lancaster-Hill, Lex. Christian, def. Feldner-Feldner, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-0

