Boys’ and girls’ Region 11 tennis tournament results

REGION 11 TOURNAMENT
At Shillito Park
(In bracket order)
Boys’ singles first round
M.Castle, Henry Clay, bye
S.Landis, Sayre, def. J.Yang, Lafayette, 6-1, 6-0
C.Wilson, Model, bye
E.Spradlin, Woodford Co., def. B.Allen, Madison Central, 6-1, 6-0
D.Renfrow, Scott Co., bye
B.Oliver, Lex. Christian, def. R.Spencer, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0
H.Mathews, Paul Dunbar, def. C.Richard, Lafayette, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0
B.Deaton, Lex. Catholic, bye
E.Bentley, Woodford Co., def. A.Shalash, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0
S.Jones, Scott Co., bye
J.Massey, Lex. Christian, def. J.Brinkenhopp, Madison Central, 6-0, 6-1
I.Walton, Bryan Station, bye
O.Lange, Model, def. T.Taylor, Sayre, 6-4, 6-4
N.Tapp, Henry Clay, bye
Boys’ singles second round
M.Halpin, Paul Dunbar, def. H.Gregg, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0
M.Castle, Henry Clay, def. S.Landis, Sayre, 6-1, 6-0
C.Wilson, Model, def. E.Spradlin, Woodford Co., 6-1, 6-0
D.Renfrow, Scott Co., def. B.Oliver, Lex. Christian, 6-3, 6-2
B.Deaton, Lex. Catholic, def. H.Mathews, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-2
S.Jones, Scott Co., def. E.Bentley, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-2
I.Walton, Bryan Station, def. J.Massey, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-1
N.Tapp, Henry Clay, def. O.Lange, Model, 6-1, 6-0
Girls’ singles first round
O.Gallagher, Scott Co., bye
R.Jobe, Woodford Co., def. M.Reddy, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-1
K.Mair, Lex. Catholic, bye
K.Nash, Madison Central, def. R.Bellomy, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0
K.Robeson, Henry Clay, bye
L.Prince, Lex. Christian, def. S.Wang, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0
C.Hager, Sayre, bye
M.Gatsos, Lafayette, def. P.Erslan, Model, 6-1, 6-2
C.Crump, Madison Central, def. O.Burke, Tates Creek, 6-1, 7-6, 7-1
C.Denney, Scott Co., bye
N.Mohammadzadeh def. E.Prigge, Lafayette, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8
A.Miller, Lex. Catholic, bye
A.Beck, Woodford Co., def. A.Shields, Bryan Station, 6-1, 6-1
P.Schaffer, Henry Clay, bye
J.Adams, Sayre, def. S.Warns, Model, 6-0, 6-1
L.Waddles, Lex. Christian, bye
Girls’ singles second round
O.Gallagher, Scott Co., def. R.Jobe, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-0
K.Mair, Lex. Catholic, def. K.Nash, Madison Central, 6-0, 6-0
K.Robeson, Henry Clay, def. L.Prince, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-0
C.Hager, Sayre, def. M.Gatsos, Lafayette, 6-1, 6-2
C.Denney, Scott Co., def. C.Crump, Madison Central, 6-3, 6-3
A.Miller, Lex. Catholic, def. N.Mohammadzadeh, 6-0, 6-0
P.Schaffer, Henry Clay, def. A.Beck, Woodford Co., 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
L.Waddles, Lex. Christian, def. J.Adams, Sayre, 6-1, 6-0
Boys’ doubles first round
Andrews-Telfar, Henry Clay, bye
Nielson-Dean, Sayre, def. Gerken-Strunk, Lex. Christian, 6-0, 6-2
True-Loxley, Lex. Catholic, bye
Sontenam-Neyland, Paul Dunbar, def. Hunt-Johnson, Bryan Station, 6-3, 6-1
Frisbie-Benson, Model, bye
Turner-Rice, Scott Co., def. Robinette-Guijosa, Tates Creek, 6-0, 6-0
McIntyre-Wade, Woodford Co., bye
Hendrix-Brubaker, Madison Central, def. Johns-Adair, Lafayette, 6-0, 6-0
Ison-Stiefel, Woodford Co., def. Messner-Philpot, Lex. Christian, 7-6, 7-5
Uno-Kamenani, Paul Dunbar, bye
Johnson-Blevins, Model, def. Lockhart-Shalash, Tates Creek, 6-2, 3-6 (10-5)
Folsom-Priest, Henry Clay, bye
Bratton-Levy, Sayre, def. Adams-Jones, Scott Co., NA
Mitchell-Pellegrino, Lafayette, bye
Hardin-Williams, Madison Central, def. Smith-Wilder, Bryan Station, 6-2, 7-5
Ko-Kaplan, Lex. Catholic, bye
Boys’ doubles second round
Andrews-Telfar, Henry Clay, def. Neilson-Dean, Sayre, 6-0, 6-2
True-Loxley, Lex. Catholic, def. Sontenam-Neyland, Paul Dunbar, 6-3, 6-1
Frisbie-Benson-Model, def. Turner-Rice, Scott Co., 6-0, 6-0
McIntyre-Wade, Woodford Co., def. Hendrix-Brubaker, Madison Central, 7-5, 6-3
Uno-Kamenani, Paul Dunbar, def. Ison-Stiefel, Woodford Co., 6-0, 7-5
Folsom-Priest, Henry Clay, def. Johnson-Blevins, Model, 6-1, 6-0
Mitchell-Pellegrino, Lafayette, def. Bratton-Levy, Sayre, 6-4, 6-2
Ko-Kaplan, Lex. Catholic, def. Hardin-Williams, Madison Central, 6-2, 6-0
Girls’ doubles first round
Moore-Gardner, Scott Co., bye
Austin-Smith, Model, def. Green-Toleman, Lafayette, 6-2, 6-4
Olive-Pettigrew, Lex. Christian, bye
King-Batman, Woodford Co., def. Burtes-Taste, Bryan Station, def.
Miller-Shashy, Lex. Catholic, bye
Hardesty-Donofrio, Henry Clay, def. Hughes-Long, Madison Central, 6-1, 7-5
Burch-Lee, Paul Dunbar, bye
Bacha-Backer, Sayre, def. Sither-Harrington, Tates Creek, 6-1, 1-6 (10-8)
Mauche-Bassetti, Paul Dunbar, def. Mora-Castillo, Bryan Station, 6-0, 6-0
Jones-Moore, Scott Co., bye
Brewer-Wang, Lafayette, def. Florell-Pinto, Model, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8
Campbell-Hardesty, Henry Clay, bye
Rahimzadeh-Rice, Madison Central, def. Christiensen-Bargeron, Sayre, 6-2, 6-7, 10-6
Farrell-Vollet, Lex. Catholic, bye
Feldner-Feldner, Woodford Co., def. Jones-Jones, Tates Creek, 7-5, 6-1
Lancaster-Hill, Lex. Christian, bye
Girls’ doubles second round
Moore-Gardner, Scott Co., def. Austin-Smith, Model, 6-0, 6-0
Olive-Pettigrew, Lex. Christian, def. King-Batman, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-2
Miller-Shashy, Lex. Catholic, def. Hardesty-Donofrio, Henry Clay, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
Burch-Lee, Paul Dunbar, def. Bacha-Backer, Sayre, 6-4, 6-2
Jones-Moore, Scott Co., def. Mauche-Bassetti, Paul Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0
Campbell-Hardesty, Henry Clay, def. Brewer-Wang, Lafayette, 6-0, 6-0
Farrell-Vollet, Lex. Catholic, def. Rahimzadeh-Rice, Madison Central, 6-1, 6-0
Lancaster-Hill, Lex. Christian, def. Feldner-Feldner, Woodford Co., 6-0, 6-0
