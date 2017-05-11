Dunbar softballers take hikes, play clarinet and can hit harder than you

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Dunbar softball players open up about fiery coaches Pause 0:54 KHSAA commissioner not worried about perceived centralization of championships 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor 0:42 Shake Shack opens 4:54 Shake Shack opens Thursday at The Summit at Fritz Farm 1:43 Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 0:33 School aide punches 12-year-old with special needs 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Paul Laurence Dunbar softball players Brooke Hill and Abby Schweighardt spoke to the Herald-Leader after their game against Lafayette on Monday, May 8, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com