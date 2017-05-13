Bryan Station boys, Tates Creek girls win track and field region titles

Another weekend, another championship trophy for a pair of Lexington track and field teams.
The Bryan Station boys protected their home turf, holding off a late charge by Tates Creek to win the Class 3A, Region 6 title on Saturday, while the Tates Creek girls rolled to their second straight region championship. Both teams were coming off dominant performances in winning the Fayette County Championships at Lafayette last weekend.
Bryan Station’s boys nipped the defending champion Commodores 132-130, but it was a photo finish. Tates Creek cut the Defenders’ lead to four points heading into the day’s final event, the 4-by-400 meter relay. The Commodores won the relay, but Bryan Station finished a half-second ahead of Scott County for second place to seal the team title.
Tates Creek’s girls rolled up 157 points, leaning on their distance runners and relay teams to steadily pull away from second-place Bryan Station, which finished with 95.75 points.
The biggest thrill of the day for Tates Creek Coach Jonathan Hawks was the Commodores’ no-doubt victory in the girls’ 4-by-100 relay. Hawks made a major change early in the week, not only adding Naturi Robinson to the 4-by-100 squad, but inserting the eight-grader as anchor. Tates Creek completed the race in a school-record 47.94 seconds, finishing more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Henry Clay.
“I was tripping out a little bit … I was just hoping they’d qualify for state, then take next week to adjust,” said Hawks, who was an assistant coach with the program for six years before assuming the lead role this season. “When I saw the time I was like ‘Wow, I guess they’re already there,’” he said.
Robinson was joined on the 4-by-100 team by three sophomores, one of whom, Myann Davidson, said the youthful Commodores are poised to reign in the region for years to come.
“It’s really cool that we’re already running like this and we’re so young,” Davidson said. “Next year we’re gonna be just as fast, probably even faster, so we’re just gonna dominate next year like we’re dominating this year.”
Another sophomore, Jenna Strange, gave the Commodores a boost by easily winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Freshman Shae Robertson won the 800.
The girls don’t own a monopoly on the distance events for Tates Creek. Senior Alex Mortimer repeated as boys’ champion in the 1,600 and 3,200.
On the boys’ side, Isaiah McCall once again racked up the points for Bryan Station. The senior, who has signed with the University of Cincinnati, won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the 100 dash, and anchored the 4-by-200 relay champions.
Bryan Station Coach Kathy Broadnax said she teared up as she watched McCall compete in his final home meet, reflecting on his numerous triumphs — which include state titles in both of his hurdles events.
She predicted McCall would make good on his goal of breaking the state record in the 300 hurdles at next weekend’s Class 3A championships at the University of Kentucky.
“He’s going to break that record, I’m sure of it,” she said. “We have him ready to go … up until this point he’s had a flawless season and he’s set himself up for success when it comes to (breaking the record).”
For the second week in a row, the Station boys got a lift from pole-vaulting phenom Jordan Hampton, who won the title by clearing 14-feet 7-inches, a personal record that qualifies him to compete in the New Balance High School Nationals in North Carolina in mid-June. Joining Hampton at that competition will be Lafayette’s Kristina Leggas, who won the girls’ title with a personal-best vault of 13-feet 2.25-inches.
Maya Homer also set a personal record for Lafayette’s girls, winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.23 seconds. Bryan Station’s Brooke Raglin repeated as the 100 dash champion and won the 200 after finishing fifth last season.
LexCath boys reign
Lexington Catholic’s boys’ track team won the Class 2A, Region 4 meet at Sharpe Middle School on Friday night in Falmouth. The Knights upended Highlands 145-112.
Catholic’s title performance was highlighted by junior Francisco Rios, who swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.
The Bluebirds ran away with the girls’ team title, scoring 185 points. Franklin County edged Lexington Catholic, 92-89, for second place.
Michaela Reinhart won the girls’ 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for Lexington Catholic.
LCA sweeps
Lexington Christian swept both team titles at the Class A, Region 5 meet in Danville. The boys defeated the host Admirals, 161-139, while the girls bested Owen County, 137-110.
BOYS’ RESULTS
Teams—1. Bryan Station 132; 2. Tates Creek 130; 3. Woodford Co. 79; 4. Scott Co. 72; 5. Henry Clay; 6. Paul Dunbar 44; 7. Lafayette 22; 8. Clark Co. 7; 9. Montgomery Co. 6.
100—1. Isaiah McCall, Bryan Station, 10.80 seconds; 2. Langston Jackson, Henry Clay, 10.80; 3. Dwayne Depp, Woodford Co., 11.05.
200—1. Dwyane Depp, Woodford Co., 22.00; 2. Maliq Trigg, Bryan Station, 22.03; 3. Tyree Clark, Henry Clay, 22.04.
400—1. Clark, Henry Clay, 48.96; 2. Trigg, Bryan Station, 49.92; 3. Langston Love, Tates Creek, 50.26.
800—1. Mikah Bailey, Paul Dunbar, 2:00.09; 2. Parker Terry, Tates Creek, 2:00.55; 3. Noel Dingle, Tates Creek, 2:02.07.
1,600—1. Alex Mortimer, Tates Creek, 4:23.38; 2. Austin Mathews, Paul Dunbar, 4:28.56; 3. Cole Ralenkotter, Henry Clay, 4:40.07.
3,200—1. Mortimer, Tates Creek, 9:33.09; 2. Matthew Inman, Paul Dunbar, 9:38.86; 3. Adam Castleberry, Tates Creek, 10:19.49.
110 hurdles—1. McCall, Bryan Station, 14.19; t2. Landon Saum, Woodford Co., 15.29; t2. Desmond Bernard, Bryan Station, 15.29.
300 hurdles—1. McCall, Bryan Station, 38.93; 2. Garrison Peets, Lafayette, 40.96; 3. Hayden Kenney, Tates Creek, 41.35.
4x100 relay—1. Henry Clay (Tyree Clark, Anthony Sharp, Ramond Jackson, Langston Jackson) 42.60; 2. Bryan Station (Peter Kayemba, Isaiah Green, Anthony Franklin, Prince Yeboah) 43.54; 3. Woodford Co. (Malik Richards, Jai Burgess, Jordan Upton, Dwayne Depp) 44.66.
4x200 relay—1. Bryan Station (Douglas Bean, Matthew Jones, Maliq Trigg, Isaiah McCall) 1:28.18; 2. Henry Clay (Tyree Clark, Anthony Sharp, Ramond Jackson, Langston Jackson) 1:31.11; 3. Tates Creek (Langston Love, Xavier Johnson, Brody Sellers, Mario Paul) 1:31.17.
4x400 relay—1. Tates Creek (Parker Terry, Xavier Johnson, brody Sellers, Langston Love) 3:23.97; 2. Bryan Station (Elijah Barnes, Austin Penman, Douglas Bean, Maliq Trigg) 3:29.92; 3. Scott Co. (Tiquan Neal, Caleb Griggs, Adam Greiving, Josh Davis) 3:30.38.
4x800 relay—1. Paul Dunbar (Matthew Inman, Ethan Tan, Austin Mathews, Mikah Bailey) 8:16.10; 2. Tates Creek (Case Dearinger, Parker Terry, Alex Mortimer, Noel Dingle) 8:29.07; 3. Bryan Station (Harrison Owens, Grant Walles, Bailey Morgerson, Austin Penman) 8:49.10.
Discus—1. Bryan Hudson, Scott Co., 172-07 meters; 2. Obie Taylor, Tates Creek, 146-02; 3. Kendale Jones, Bryan Station, 140-08.
High jump—1. Patrick Kelly, Tates Creek, 6-06.00; 2. Peyton Shotwell, Scott Co., 6-04.00; 3. Malik Richards, Woodford Co., 6-00.00.
Long jump—1. Moses Botaka, Bryan Station, 21-04.00; 2. Kelly, Tates Creek, 21-02.00; 3. Keagan Stromberg, Woodford Co., 20-11.00.
Pole vault—1. Jordan Hampton, Bryan Station, 14-07.00; 2. Sam Martin, Woodford Co., 12-07.00; 3. Elliott Bryant, Tates Creek, 10-07.00.
Shot put—1. Hudson, Scott Co., 59-05.00; 2. D’Mari Byrd, Tates Creek, 46-08.50; 3. Taylor, Tates Creek, 43-00.00.
Triple jump—1. Clay Moses, Scott Co., 42-05.00; 2. Michael Nalley, Woodford Co., 41-08.00; 3. Jordan Upton, Woodford Co., 41-08.00.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
Teams—1. Tates Creek 157; 2. Bryan Station 95.75; 3. Lafayette 82.75; 4. Henry Clay 56.75; 5. Scott Co. 51.75; 6. Paul Dunbar 38; 7. Woodford Co. 37; 8. Clark Co. 25; 9. Montgomery Co. 12; 10. Anderson Co. 1
100—1. Brooke Raglin, Bryan Station, 11.82 seconds; 2. Queenie Livingston, Bryan Station, 12.30; 3. Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Tates Creek, 12.42.
200—1. Raglin, Bryan Station, 24.57; 2. Hollingsworth, Tates Creek, 25.20; 3. Talor Wilkerson, Bryan Station, 25.59.
400—1. Aariona Hayden-Ransom, Lafayette, 57.51; 2. Wilkerson, Bryan Station, 58.87; 3. Lamiah Campbell, Lafayette, 59.78.
800—1. Shae Robertson, Tates Creek, 2:20.65; 2. Reilly Ray, Scott Co., 2:26.02; 3. Waveney Brooks, Tates Creek, 2:26.30.
1,600—1. Jenna Strange, Tates Creek, 5:19.52; 2. Caroline Inman, Paul Dunbar, 5:23.53; 3. Skyler Peyton, Montgomery Co., 5:58.32.
3,200—1. Strange, Tates Creek, 12:00.45; 2. Inman, Paul Dunbar, 12:10.12; 3. Emma Wells, Tates Creek, 13:08.84.
4x100 relay—1. Tates Creek (Nakaiya Wearren, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Myann Davidson, Naturi Robinson) 47.94; 2. Henry Clay (Alexa Winn, Bryttany Garth, Jaden Gatewood, Alexis Pinkston) 51.06; 3. Lafayette (Ellie Reece, Aiyanna Drake, Maya Homer, Elizabeth Franklin) 52.13.
4x200—1. Bryan Station (Talor Wilkerson, Jokenia Bond, Queenie Livingston, Brooke Raglin) 1:41.41; 2. Tates Creek (Nakaiya Wearren, Myann Davidson, Rosandra Collins, Rosalynd Hollingsworth) 1:42.95; 3. Lafayette (Aiyanna Drake, Lamiah Campbell, Elizabeth Franklin, Aairiona Hayden-Ransom) 1:46.00.
4x400—1. Tates Creek (Nakaiya Wearren, Waveney Brooks, LaTaya Winn, Brianna Payton) 4:04.79; 2. Lafayette (Aiyanna Drake, Lamiah Campbell, Maya Homer, Aariiona Hayden-Ransom) 4:08.52; 3. Bryan Station (Queenie Livingston, Aneya Walker, Jokenia Bond, Talor Wilkerson) 4:29.27.
4x800—1. Tates Creek (Carsyn Prigge, Brianna Payton, Waveney Brooks, Shae Robertson) 10:31.03; 2. Scott Co. (Madison Sewall, Alex King, Annalee Griffith, Bailie Colcord) 10:48.19; 3. Henry Clay (Charlotte Kessinger, Hope Reed, Josie Cunningham, Lauren Haga) 10:50.87.
100 hurdles—1. Maya Homer, Lafayette, 16.23; 2. Kendra Thomas, Tates Creek, 17.09; 3. Callie Gormley, Woodford Co., 17.61.
300 hurdles—1. Makenzie Cooper, Clark Co., 45.19; 2. Esther Bradshaw, Woodford Co., 48.64; 3. Homer, Lafayette, 48.64.
Discus—1. Amareea Saunders, Tates Creek, 113-09 meters; 2. Tantalissia Champs, Bryan Station, 108-05; 3. Amaya Ross, Henry Clay, 106-04.
High jump—1. Oasya Taylor, Bryan Station, 5-02.00; t2. Caroline Bernard, Lafayette, 4-08.00; t2. Claire Darland, Tates Creek, 4-08.00.
Long jump—1. Grace Slater, Paul Dunbar, 17-09.00; 2. Alexa Winn, Henry Clay, 17-03.00; 3. Makenzie Cooper, Clark Co., 16-10.25.
Pole vault—1. Kristina Leggas, Lafayette, 13-02.25; 2. Heather Woodie, Scott Co., 10-01.00; 3. Drew Knight, Tates Creek, 9-07.00.
Shot put—1. Kadee Hudson, Scott Co., 35-00.00; 2. Tantalissia Champs, Bryan Station, 34-04.50; 3. Saunders, Tates Creek, 32-09.00.
Triple jump—1. Alexa Winn, Henry Clay, 37-11.50; 2. Grace Slater, Paul Dunbar, 37-04.00; 3. Nave Winn, Tates Creek, 35-10.50.
UNIFIED RESULTS (MIXED)
(Not factored into team standings)
Shot put—1. Jonathan Hancock, Tates Creek, 51-08.00; 2. Victoria Taylor, Tates Creek, 29-05.00; 3. Conor Healy, Tates Creek, 28-00.00.
Long jump—1. Matthew Garnett, Tates Creek, 19-00.00; 2. Darien Brady, Tates Creek, 15-08.00; 3. Allison Vassil, Tates Creek, 14-08.00.
2x50 relay— 1. Woodford Co. (Ethan Parker, Landon Saum) 15.30; 2. Bryan Station ‘B’ (Baruti Kimbeni, Prince Yeboah) 15.74; 3. Bryan Station ‘A’ (Sabrina Miller, Destiny Wilson) 18.31.
4x100 shuttle hurdle—1. Tates Creek ‘A’ (Catherine O’Neill, Conor Healy, Kate Crawford, Darien Brady) 1:17.46; 2. Tates Creek ‘B’ (Zach Cross, Jonathan Hancock, Mallory Shake, Matthew Garnett) 1:21.41.
2x200 relay—1. Woodford Co. (Ethan Parker, Clay Thomas) 1:04.86; 2. Bryan Station ‘A’ (Sabrina Miller, Destiny Wilson) 1:21.30; 3. Bryan Station ‘C’ (Johnica Hutsell, Cameron Murray) 1:22.62.
