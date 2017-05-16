State’s best high school tennis players take over Lexington this week

Brackets have been revealed for the KHSAA State Tennis Championships, which begin Thursday in Lexington.
Paul Laurence Dunbar sophomore Matt Halpin, the 11th Region champion the last two seasons, is the No. 4 overall seed in the boys’ singles competition. Henry Clay senior Noah Tapp is a No. 5 seed in that bracket.
St. Xavier junior Alex Westbrooks is the No. 1 overall seed whle defending champion Drew Singerman, a St. X senior, is the No. 2 seed.
Eva Borders, a St. Francis junior who fell in last year’s finals, is the No. 1 overall seed in girls’ singles. Scott County’s Olivia Gallagher, an eighth grader who won the 11th Region, is a No. 5 seed along with Lexington Catholic’s Amanda Miller and Lexington Christian’s Lauren Waddles. Sayre sophomore Caroline Hager is a No. 9 seed in the event.
Henry Clay’s Will Andrews and Matt Telfer are a No. 5 seed in boys’ doubles. Lexington Catholic duo Thomas Kaplan and Alex Ko are a No. 9 seed along with Henry Clay’s Brett Folsom and Phillip Priest, who fell to Andrews/Telfer in the 11th Region finals.
Scott County’s Grace Gardner and Lauren Moore and Lexington Christians Jessica Hill and Caroline Lancaster earned No. 5 seeds in girls’ doubles (Hill/Lancaster upset Gardner/Moore in the 11th Region finals). Lexington Catholic twosome Madison Miller and Ann Kathryn Shashy are a No. 9 seed.
Play begins Thursday. Boys will play at Shillito Park Tennis Complex while girls will play at Boone/Downing Tennis Complex on the University of Kentucky’s campus. Admission to both sites is free on Thursday.
Both boys and girls will play at Boone/Downing on Friday and Saturday. Admission will be $10 both days (kids 10-years-old and younger get in free).
Brackets
Boys’ singles Girls’ singles Boys’ doubles Girls’ doubles
