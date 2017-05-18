Henry Clay's Noah Tapp returns the ball during his singles match against Paul Laurence Dunbar's Matt Halpin during the 11th Region tennis finals at the University of Kentucky, Thursday, May 11, 2017.
High School Sports

May 18, 2017

Henry Clay tennis player has short time to celebrate Tommy Bell Award

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Noah Tapp did not have much time to revel in being named the 32nd recipient of the Tommy Bell Award.

Tapp, a senior at Henry Clay High School, had to bolt from Fasig-Tipton dining room, where the award presentation was held, to Shillito Park, where at 2 p.m. he was scheduled to play in the second round of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament. He won his first-round match Thursday morning then rushed home to take a shower before heading over to the afternoon ceremony. To top it all off, Tapp had a senior-recognition ceremony at Henry Clay to attend Thursday night.

“It’s probably been the busiest week of my life, for sure,” Tapp said. “It’s the culmination of school, athletics and academics. ... I’m just trying to keep focus on one thing at a time. It’s definitely an exciting time and hopefully I can handle all those things well and do my best at the state tournament.”

Tapp became the fourth straight student-athlete from Henry Clay to win the Tommy Bell Award, presented each year to a student who excels inside and outside athletics. It is named after the late Tommy Bell, a respected Lexington lawyer who is the only person to have ever officiated an NCAA men’s basketball championship game and a Super Bowl.

When he was notified he’d won the award, Tapp was shown a list of all the previous award recipients dating back to its inception in 1986.

“We have a couple Henry Clay kids from the last couple years that are very well known at Henry Clay and other awesome names, like Darrin Horn, that popped out, that I knew,” Tapp said. “It’s really an honor to be on that list and I’m very proud to have my name up there with all those other people who’ve accomplished a lot of cool things.”

Bell’s son, Judge Bruce Bell, presented the award at Thursday’s meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club.

Tapp is one of four No. 5 seeds in the boys’ singles state tournament. He was runner-up at the 11th Region tournament after winning three straight region championships as a doubles player in prior seasons.

He will play tennis at Washington and Lee, a Division III school in Virginia. Tapp is considering studying business or finance.

TOMMY BELL AWARD WINNERS

Year

Student-Athlete

School

2017

Noah Tapp

Henry Clay

2016

Eliza Jane Schaeffer

Henry Clay

2015

Sullivan Simpson

Henry Clay

2014

Allison Miller

Henry Clay

2013

Nick Laureano

Lex. Catholic

2012

Patrick Keller

Lex. Catholic

2011

Kate Stromberg

Henry Clay

2010

Brett Durbin

Lafayette

2009

Matt Zarth

Henry Clay

2008

Nathan Novosel

Lex. Catholic

2007

Jay Embree

Tates Creek

2006

Justin Burke

Lex. Catholic

2005

Jessie Martin

Henry Clay

2004

Jessica Warren

Henry Clay

2003

David Buchanan

Henry Clay

2002

Jenny Noort

Lex. Christian

2001

Neeley Thomas

Paul Dunbar

2000

Bobby Haggard

Lafayette

1999

Whitney Criswell

Lafayette

1998

Hallison Putnam

Sayre

1997

Hallison Putnam

Sayre

1996

Andy Green

Lex. Christian

1995

Lee Greer

Tates Creek

1994

George Birk

Henry Clay

1993

Matt Meighan

Paul Dunbar

1992

Stephen Wang

Lafayette

1991

Darrin Horn

Tates Creek

1990

Nick Morrow

Henry Clay

1989

Shelley Kincaid

Bryan Station

1988

Alan Wang

Lafayette

1987

Rick Holt

Henry Clay

1986

Patty Webb

Tates Creek

