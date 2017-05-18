Henry Clay tennis player has short time to celebrate Tommy Bell Award

Noah Tapp did not have much time to revel in being named the 32nd recipient of the Tommy Bell Award.
Tapp, a senior at Henry Clay High School, had to bolt from Fasig-Tipton dining room, where the award presentation was held, to Shillito Park, where at 2 p.m. he was scheduled to play in the second round of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament. He won his first-round match Thursday morning then rushed home to take a shower before heading over to the afternoon ceremony. To top it all off, Tapp had a senior-recognition ceremony at Henry Clay to attend Thursday night.
“It’s probably been the busiest week of my life, for sure,” Tapp said. “It’s the culmination of school, athletics and academics. ... I’m just trying to keep focus on one thing at a time. It’s definitely an exciting time and hopefully I can handle all those things well and do my best at the state tournament.”
Tapp became the fourth straight student-athlete from Henry Clay to win the Tommy Bell Award, presented each year to a student who excels inside and outside athletics. It is named after the late Tommy Bell, a respected Lexington lawyer who is the only person to have ever officiated an NCAA men’s basketball championship game and a Super Bowl.
When he was notified he’d won the award, Tapp was shown a list of all the previous award recipients dating back to its inception in 1986.
“We have a couple Henry Clay kids from the last couple years that are very well known at Henry Clay and other awesome names, like Darrin Horn, that popped out, that I knew,” Tapp said. “It’s really an honor to be on that list and I’m very proud to have my name up there with all those other people who’ve accomplished a lot of cool things.”
Bell’s son, Judge Bruce Bell, presented the award at Thursday’s meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club.
Tapp is one of four No. 5 seeds in the boys’ singles state tournament. He was runner-up at the 11th Region tournament after winning three straight region championships as a doubles player in prior seasons.
He will play tennis at Washington and Lee, a Division III school in Virginia. Tapp is considering studying business or finance.
TOMMY BELL AWARD WINNERS
Year
Student-Athlete
School
2017
Noah Tapp
Henry Clay
2016
Henry Clay
2015
Henry Clay
2014
Henry Clay
2013
Lex. Catholic
2012
Lex. Catholic
2011
Henry Clay
2010
Brett Durbin
Lafayette
2009
Matt Zarth
Henry Clay
2008
Nathan Novosel
Lex. Catholic
2007
Jay Embree
Tates Creek
2006
Justin Burke
Lex. Catholic
2005
Jessie Martin
Henry Clay
2004
Jessica Warren
Henry Clay
2003
David Buchanan
Henry Clay
2002
Jenny Noort
Lex. Christian
2001
Neeley Thomas
Paul Dunbar
2000
Bobby Haggard
Lafayette
1999
Whitney Criswell
Lafayette
1998
Hallison Putnam
Sayre
1997
Hallison Putnam
Sayre
1996
Andy Green
Lex. Christian
1995
Lee Greer
Tates Creek
1994
George Birk
Henry Clay
1993
Matt Meighan
Paul Dunbar
1992
Stephen Wang
Lafayette
1991
Darrin Horn
Tates Creek
1990
Nick Morrow
Henry Clay
1989
Shelley Kincaid
Bryan Station
1988
Alan Wang
Lafayette
1987
Rick Holt
Henry Clay
1986
Patty Webb
Tates Creek
Comments