Tates Creek softball soundtrack includes ‘The Lion King’ and country twang

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Dunbar cheerleaders reflect on careers Pause 1:28 Tates Creek senior makes shocking movie revelation 1:39 Lexington Christian football makes history 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a different kind of recruit 0:38 Ride of Silence 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 0:57 Mike Rice talks about scary potential of UK signee Nick Richards 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 1:32 The Duke, The Music, The Women. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tates Creek softball players Kendall Fields and Breeann Whitson spoke with the Herald-Leader on Saturday, May 13, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

Tates Creek softball players Kendall Fields and Breeann Whitson spoke with the Herald-Leader on Saturday, May 13, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com