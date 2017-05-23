43rd District softball semifinals rescheduled because of weather

The 43rd District softball tournament semifinals were rescheduled because of weather.
With Tates Creek leading Paul Laurence Dunbar 6-2 in the middle of the fourth inning of the first semifinal matchup at Lexington Christian on Tuesday night, a thunderstorm moved into the area.
Officials called for a delay and a tarp was moved onto the field. As the delay stretched toward two hours LCA Athletics Director Terry Johnson met with KHSAA officials, along with the head coaches of Lexington Catholic and Lafayette, and decided to postpone the second game between the Generals and Knights.
Lafayette and Lexington Catholic will now play at 6 p.m. Thursday at LCA.
Officials had hoped to complete the first game, but umpires ultimately decided to postpone it as well because of the continued presence of lightning.
Because Dunbar’s high school graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday and Tates Creek’s on Thursday, the Commodores and Bulldogs will resume their game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
As of now, the championship game is still scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at LCA.
Before the delay, Tates Creek appeared poised to end its three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs as well as Dunbar’s three-year reign as region champs.
After Dunbar jumped ahead in the bottom of the first on Riley Brown’s two-run home run, the Commodores responded with a pair of three-run innings.
In the top of the third, Marina Dickinson went opposite field, lacing the first pitch she saw down the right-field line for a stand-up triple, bringing Brynna Souels to the plate. The Commodores’ catcher proceeded to put on a hitter’s clinic. After working a full count, Souels fouled off eight straight pitches before singling to right on the 14th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Dickinson.
After Kendall Fields singled to put runners on the corners, Breeann Whitson connected for her second double of the game and Tates Creek’s fourth straight hit, giving the Commodores a 3-2 lead.
Dunbar threatened in the bottom of the inning as Maddie Cecil led off with her second single of the game, but she got caught too far off first base when Brooke Rhyne lined out to shortstop and was doubled up. Riley Brown tried to restart the rally with a single, but Brooke Hill flew out to center field to end the inning.
Tates Creek starting pitcher Lillie Kluesner helped her own cause in the top of the fourth, blasting a double to the warning track that was just out of the reach of Dunbar center fielder Tia Wilson. Kluesner took third on Breonna Williams’ groundout, then scored on Brooklyn Parker’s single to right field. Dickinson doubled Parker home, taking third base on the throw to the plate, then scored on a wild pitch for a 6-2 Commodores lead just before the bad weather moved in.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Schedule
43rd District at Lexington Christian
6 p.m. Thursday: Semifinal, Lexington Catholic vs. Lafayette
5:30 p.m. Friday: Semifinal, Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Tates Creek (resumed)
1 p.m. Saturday: Finals, Lexington Catholic-Lafayette winner vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar-Tates Creek winner
Comments