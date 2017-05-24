Sayre's Garrett Young, left, slaps hands with Sam Cundiff after Cundiff scored on William Lain's single against Scott Co. during the finals of the 42nd district baseball tournament at Eddie Sellier Field in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
High School Sports

May 24, 2017 11:37 PM

42nd District baseball finals between Sayre and Scott County postponed

By Josh Sullivan

For the second day in a row the 42nd District baseball championship between Sayre and Scott County has been postponed because of weather.

The game began on Tuesday at Bryan Station but was postponed in the bottom of the first inning because of thunderstorms. The game resumed Wednesday night.

With Scott County leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the rain returned and umpires called for the mound to be covered by a tarp for the second time of the night. The umpires met with the head coaches and decided to postpone the game.

William Lain’s RBI single in the top of the second inning gave Sayre a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals responded with three straight hits in the bottom of the second, capped by Cooper Robb’s two-RBI double down the right field line for a 2-1 Scott County lead.

Cardinals pitcher Sam Sutton had settled into a groove before the postponement, striking out the side in the third and fourth innings.

The game is scheduled to resume Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bryan Station.

Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh

