Lexington Catholic sophomores excited about future in spite of injury-riddled softball season

This is the seventh and final entry in a series of question-and-answer sessions with Lexington softball players. Lexington Catholic sophomores Ashlyn Coleman and Catey Nash spoke with the Herald-Leader this week.
How long has each of you played at Lexington Catholic?
CN: I’ve played on the softball team since seventh grade and I’m a sophomore now.
AC: I was new last year and I was starting varsity pitcher. I’m a sophomore this year.
Where’d you come from, Ashlyn?
AC: Woodford County.
Being young and thrown into the leadership roles, what’s that like?
CN: It’s been interesting. Our team helps each other out a lot so it’s not too difficult. I guess we don’t really see ourselves as the young ones on the team cause everyone’s young.
AC: I think we’re a very dedicated team and as we get older we’re gonna get a lot better.
You’ve almost had a whole high school career since you’ve played four for years, huh, Catey?
CN: Yea (laughing). I’ve gotten a lot of experience. I’ve been playing with seniors in high school since since I was 12 and 13, so I know how it works now. It’s been really helpful.
How’s the transition from Woodford County been for you, Ashlyn?
AC: When I first came in everybody was very, very nice to me and I kind of bonded with everyone really well. It was a nice transition. I play a lot more here than I did at Woodford County and I guess I get along everyone a lot better here.
How do you all feel about how your regular season went? I know you had to deal with a lot of injuries.
CN: It’s been pretty difficult, losing a lot of players. We just had to deal with it and keep going. We have a lot of players who haven’t played before and it’s still a learning process for them, but I think we’re getting a lot better. Everyone’s learning and hopefully in the next few years our program will get bigger.
AC: I think most of those injuries were mostly Larry (McCullough) though.
CN: Yea (both laughing). He got hurt a lot.
Elabortate.
AC: He got hit in like the leg somewhere and then he pulled his ACL. Then he got hit in the elbow and he has a …
CN: Hematoma.
AC: … A hematoma there. And he got a concussion from that cause he pulled back so far away from it.
He’s not setting a good example for you guys, huh? (laughing)
CN: No, not really, not really (laughing).
Coach McCullough seems like an easy-going guy. Does his coaching style reflect that?
CN: Oh yea. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s been coaching a long time and he’s a funny guy. It’s not hard to joke around with him but he does get serious, so it’s good for practice.
AC: Yea he’s very easy to be around. I’ve known him for a really long time. He was my pitching coach for a little while so, transitioning here with him as a coach was more comfortable actually than not knowing anyone.
There’s talent in Lexington but Scott County and Woodford County have carved themselves out as the “it” teams in the region. What’s got to happen for Lexington Catholic to make strides towards that level?
CN: We don’t have a lot of involvement. I think there’s people in the school that could play if they wanted to play but they don’t want to or they don’t have time to or they don’t hear a lot about it just cause we don’t have a lot of players on the team. We just need to build our program and get more people interested.
Do either of you all play other sports?
CN: I play basketball.
I guess you kind of have to play that with the Nash name,
CN: (laughing) Yea, I usually try to stay in as many sports as I can.
Growing up, how often did you get asked about your grandfather, Cotton Nash?
CN: A lot. A lot of people know my grandpa and my brothers just from playing at Catholic, so it’s something I talk about a lot.
What position do you play in basketball?
CN: Guard. Point guard/shooting guard.
Is softball or basketball more where your future lies?
CN: I think softball’s what I’m gonna run with.
Do you think you’ve got a future in softball, Ashlyn?
AC I think I’m gonna go for one. I’ll try. I really love softball. I play pretty much 24/7 so I might as well.
What are your all’s travel-ball plans?
CN: I play on a team called the Central Kentucky Sidewinders. We started as soon as the season finishes. We have a lot of busy weekends.
AC: I play on a team called Kentucky Elite and weve actually been doing little practices and team bonding on Sundays throughout the high school year so that we can kind of get to know each other but not go too hard before the actual season. That’ll start up soon.
What kind of bonding activities have you done with that team?
AC: We’ve gone and played some games. We’ve played softball-related games and we’ve played kickball. We’ve had lunch and whatever, so that’s kinda nice.
How good of a kickball player are ya?
AC: I’m a terrible kickball player (laughing).
What kind of bonding activities have you undertaken here at Catholic?
CN: We spend a lot of time outside of softball together. I think all of us are really, really close as friends. We talk to each other in the hallway. We go out to eat after games. We’re a really close team, we all love each other.
What’s the best place for a post-game meal?
CN: Local Taco. I love that place. It’s so good. (laughing)
AC: I don’t know, I don’t really have a favorite. It’s wherever my dad wants to go.
What are your expectations for yourselves in the postseason?
CN: I want our whole to try their best and to really care. Winning, y’know, that’ll come with it. But I just want us to have a good end of the season and not taper off and not do our best.
AC: I just want everybody to dedicate themselves to these last few games we have coming up and if we win, then we win. If we don’t, then we lose as a team and it’s still pretty great.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
