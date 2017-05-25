Henry Clay completes lacrosse three-peat with sudden-death score

Henry Clay won its third straight Kentucky Lacrosse Association state championship last Saturday. It was arguably its most thrilling state title yet.
The Blue Devils upended Lexington Catholic, 7-6, after a sudden-death goal in overtime by Colin Glenn off a Mason Saunders. That shot gave Henry Clay its fourth KLA title in the last five seasons.
Defender Will Hickey, a junior, was on the opposite side of the field but could see the winning play develop in real time.
“Once Mason passed it right to Colin it was one-on-one with the goalie and Colin doesn’t mess up right there,” Hickey said. “He’s too good to miss that so we knew we were gonna get that ‘W’ as soon as Mason made that pass.”
Riley Cunningham, a senior who’s started varsity four straight years, was named MVP of the finals for the second season in a row. He’s going to play at Centre College.
Trinity defeated St. Xavier, 11-9, in the Kentucky Scholastic Lacrosse League championship finals. That league consists of schools exclusively in the Louisville area. The league in which Henry Clay plays includes teams from the rest of the state.
Hickey would love to have another shot at Trinity with everything on the line. The Shamrocks waxed Henry Clay, 19-3, in Lexington on May 2.
“I think it’d be fun after we had our own state championship for us to go up against their state champion,” Hickey said. “I think that’d be fun.”
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett in March said that he could foresee the orgnaization beginning to sponsor a lacrosse championship in the next 5-6 school years, calling it a “matter of time.” For the KHSAA to approve and sponsor a new state championship, at least 50 member schools must express a desire to participate following a triennial interest survey.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
